Actor/comedian Seth Rogen has jokingly claimed to be the real identity behind Kane in WWE, and the WWE Hall of Famer seems to have confirmed it.

The Big Red Machine is one of the most iconic masked wrestlers in WWE history. His scary presentation coupled with his huge stature made him one of the most memorable characters ever since he made his debut at the end of the first Hell in a Cell match in 1997.

Seth Rogen recently came across an image of the former WWE Champion unmasked on Twitter and joked that he is the man behind the iconic red mask.

"Damn, my secret has been revealed," Seth tweeted.

The Undertaker's kayfabe brother has now joined in on the joke, teasing on his official Twitter account that Seth Rogen's comments might have some truth behind them:

"Now I know why you never see @Sethrogen and @KaneWWE in the same room at the same time."

In reality, it's no secret that the man behind the mask of The Devil's Favorite Demon is 55-year old Glenn Jacobs, who is now the Mayor of Knox County, TN as a Republican.

What is the most terrifying thing Kane did in his career?

Former WWE Superstar Kane recently revealed the "most terrifying thing" he has ever done in his decades-long career.

Despite wrestling in Inferno matches, Hell in a Cell matches, and countless other scary stipulations, the 55-year old found performing a 'Spin-a-Roonie' in the ring one of the most terrifying things he has ever done.

WWE recently put out a tweet celebrating 20 years since the former IC Champion performed Booker T's iconic dance move. Kane commented that performing the move actually scared him.

"Of all the terrifying things I've ever done, this ranks at the very top," he tweeted.

Now that he has been inducted into the Hall of Fame, coupled with his political duties, watching The Big Red Machine on our TV screens has become a rare sight.

