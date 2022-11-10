The Crown Season 5 episode 5 recap/review: What happens between Prince Charles and Princess Diana?

The highly riveting The Crown season 5, finally debuted on the popular streaming service Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. It is safe to say that after the success of the show's fourth season, viewers were eagerly awaiting the new installment of the historical drama.

Peter Morgan, who served as the creator and writer for the latest season of The Crown, has done an exceptional job in maintaining the momentum for the entire season. Netflix's official description for Season 5 of The Crown reads:

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation."

The fifth episode of The Crown season 5, titled The Way Ahead, was directed by May el-Toukhy and written by Peter Morgan. The episode puts its main focus on the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana and also Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla.

The Crown Season 5 episode 5: A divorce, a Royal scandal, and more

What happens to Prince Charles and Camilla's intimate conversation?

In episode 5 of the series' season 5, the audience gets to witness Prince Charles in an intimate and emotional call with Camilla. He is seen expressing his love for Camilla and telling her how much he misses her. He is also seen asking for Camilla's opinion on the speech written by him.

However, throughout their conversation, both of them are completely unaware that their private call has been bugged by a radio host, who records the entire thing. The host then goes on to put the sensitive call recording on tape as he intends to hand it over to the press.

The press, however, decide not to make the tape public in order to save the reputation of the Royal family and save the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

What happens to Charles and Diana's marriage in episode 5 of The Crown season 5?

The 5th episode of The Crown Season 5 is one of the most arresting episodes of the season. In the episode, viewers see Prince Charles and Princess Diana coming to the Queen to declare their decision to get a divorce. The Queen is disappointed and wants to know if they are sure about the divorce.

Later on, the Crown releases a statement regarding Charles and Diana's separation, stating that their positions will be maintained adequately despite the separation.

Charles feels free and relieved, but the relief does not stay for long as he learns about the tape that holds the recording of his extremely private conversation with Camilla. After getting the news of the Royal separation, the press decides to release the tape to the people, thereby leading to a Royal scandal.

Later on, Charles gives a personal interview, explaining what has happened and the nature of his marriage to Diana. Princess Diana is seen watching the interview with a broken heart and a teary eye. After their separation, Diana makes a public appearance in the iconic "revenge dress".

The episode ends with Charles evolving to become the king.

Catch episode 5 of The Crown Season 5, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes