The Crown Season 5: 5 lesser known facts about Princess Diana actor: Elizabeth Debicki

The fifth season of The Crown was released on Netflix on November 9, 2022, and was one of the most anticipated seasons of the show as it was the first to be released since the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth Debicki, the actress playing Princess Diana in The Crown, became quite popular owing to the fame her character already enjoyed. With quite an impressive body of work even before her role in The Crown, Debicki has been part of some big projects like The Great Gatsby, Everest, Tenet and Guardians of the Galaxy. She is also expected to be part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

Although she has had some substantial roles in her the past, her role in The Crown is one of the most important in her career. Here are some lesser-known facts about the actress who portrayed Princess Diana on screen in The Crown.

5 things to know about The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki

1) Her first big break was in 2013

Elizabeth Debicki in The Great Gatsby (Image via CinemaBlend)

Long before her role in The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki's role as Jordan Baker in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Great Gatsby was a defining role in her career. The film was released in 2013, making Debicki a familiar face among cinephiles across the world. Her nuanced performance also earned her the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2013.

Her performance and the quality of her character subtly defined her career graph and determined the kind of roles she would go on to be offered later on. The fact that she went on to work with Christopher Nolan and became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all owing to her role in The Great Gatsby, making it her first big break. Prior to The Great Gatsby, Debicki was in A Few Best Men.

2) She was initially a ballet dancer

Elizabeth Debicki (Image via Variety)

Debicki's height is one thing that really makes her stand out from the rest of the cast in any film. Her height allegedly became a hindrance to her dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. Both Debicki's parents are professional ballet dancers and expect her to follow in their footsteps. Debicki too wanted to pursue ballet dancing quite seriously.

After training for quite some time, she had to quit due to several reasons and the dream was never realized. Nevertheless, Elizabeth's knowledge of the performing arts and dance reflects heavily on her physical presence on screen and her ability to use her body to fit into the character. In The Crown, in particular, Debicki brings about the grace of Princess Diana through her body language alone.

3) She was an outstanding student

Debicki as Diana in The Crown (Image via Slash Film)

Although she got her big break right after graduation and immediately gravitated towards acting, Elizabeth Debicki was an outstanding and sincere student in school. She graduated from high school with the highest marks in her class. She also received the perfect score in both English and drama, making it obvious why she turned to storytelling and acting.

Debicki's legacy as an outstanding student doesn't end there. She went on to study performing arts at Melbourne University's Victorian College of the Arts, where she was recognized as an outstanding acting student and was awarded a Richard Pratt Bursary. Her in-depth training in drama and her ability to read into characters probably explain her extraordinary acting skills.

4) She is from three different cities

Debicki as Diana in The Crown (Image via New York Post)

Debicki was born in Paris in 1990 and then moved to Melbourne with her family when she was just 5 years old. Her father was Polish and her mother was Australian, making her of mixed descent too. Despite moving at such a young age, Debicki still identifies a lot of her family in Paris and considers it one of her homes.

Since she started working, she also frequently resides in London and Los Angeles, adding to the list of cities she calls home. Now that she is an established actress, she frequently visits London, Los Angeles, and Sydney, all three cities that are currently home to her. The fact that she resides in the place also helps her pick up on the particular accents necessary for different roles.

5) She opened up about her body image

Debicki in Tenet (Image via The Playlist)

Like in The Crown, Debicki's role in Tenet was rather physical and required her to get fairly fit and into the perfect shape to master the role. Speaking about everything she did to manage the role, Debicki opened up about the body image issues she developed as a child and why it's important to go easy on yourself and do things that you love rather than having to fit into others' ideas of you.

She also promotes a natural progression of finding individuality through people who respect you and are honest with you rather than people who disrespect your being. Debicki spoke about this in an interview with Glamor as she spoke about her role in Tenet. Her role in The Crown, too required quite a bit of physical adaptation.

The Crown Season 5 was released on Netflix on November 9, 2022

