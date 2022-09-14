"She's way too old for him": Hilarious Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid memes take over Twitter 

Leonardo DiCaprio has left the internet in a tizzy after pictures of him spending time with supermodel Gigi Hadid appeared online. The potential couple were seen getting cozy at a New York Fashion Week after-party during the weekend. The internet is now flooded with memes about how the Titanic star is shedding rumors of how he only dates women who are 25 years old and younger.

Sources obtained pictures where the Titanic star looked deep in conversation with the 27-year-old model. Page Six reported that Leonardo DiCaprio “appeared to get a little handsy” with Hadid.

The duo were present at a party thrown by Leonardo DiCaprio’s friend Richi Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at a SoHo loft on Saturday night. Gigi Hadid was present at the venue alongside her model friends while Leonardo DiCaprio was alongside his own crew. They eventually decided to join tables.

This is not the first time the two have initiated rumors of dating. The two were also spotted together at the opening of Ned, a members-only club, in July.

Sources told People magazine that the two “are getting to know each other.” They also added that they are not “dating” just yet. Another source told the magazine that the 47-year-old Oscar winner “is definitely pursuing Gigi.”

Netizens react to the unison of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid

DiCaprio recently made headlines after he broke up with his long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone. Their separation came just months ahead of Morrone’s 25th birthday. This caused the internet to troll DiCaprio about his tendency to date only those who are 25 years old or younger.

The Inception actor has famously dated Gisele Bündchen when she was just 18 years old, while he was 24 years old at the time. He also has dated fellow actor Blake Lively when she was 23 years old and Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton when she was 22 years old.

Netizens were shocked to learn about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid potentially dating. Many found it peculiar how the The Wolf of Wallstreet actor was breaking his pattern by potentially dating mother-of-one Gigi Hadid. Netizens joked about how his possible relationship with the model is simply a publicity stunt to clear his name from dating young women. A few tweets online read:

Gigi Hadid is a mother to baby Khai, who she shares with Zayn Malik

The supermodel and the former One Direction member dated on and off for five years before calling it quits in October 2021. The latter gained immense traction last year for allegedly physically assaulting the model’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

Despite breaking up, the two remain united as they continue coparenting their daughter Khai, who turns 2, on September 19. According to one US magazine, a source has said:

“They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there. They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

The source also noted that “coparenting comes with certain challenges” but the former couple are “doing the best” to make sure that they “make it work” and to ensure that the duo’s daughter is “very might part” of Zayn Malik’s life.

