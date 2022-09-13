"SAVAGE": Fans react as Emmy Awards 2022 host Kenan Thompson takes a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards recognized some great talent in the Hollywood television industry, but what floored fans was a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history.

While congratulating Euphoria star Zendaya on her 26th birthday, Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson threw shade at DiCaprio's recent breakup with 25-year-old Camila Morrone. Thompson said:

"26 is a strange age in Hollywood. You're too young to play a high school student, but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio"

Leonardo DiCaprio's split with Camila Morrone shortly after the latter's 25th birthday brought forth a resurgence of old speculations that the actor doesn't date women above the age of 25. The breakup itself witnessed a flood of memes on Instagram and Twitter.

In light of that, Kenan Thompson's joke at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards sent fans into a frenzy as they took to social media to join the shade. One tweeted:

Ophélia Ortónima #WOTP @one_dead_star "26 is a strange age in Hollywood. you're too young to play a high school student, but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio" SAVAGE #Emmys2022 "26 is a strange age in Hollywood. you're too young to play a high school student, but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio" SAVAGE #Emmys2022

Fans in splits as Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson makes a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history

While Kenan Thompson's dig at DiCaprio caught netizens off-guard, many of them quickly seized the opportunity and joined the Emmy host in throwing shade at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Star.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

😃🙌🏾🎶💯❤️ @itsreneishab Kenan told Zendaya that she too young to date Leonardo DiCaprio. LMFAO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Emmys2022 Kenan told Zendaya that she too young to date Leonardo DiCaprio. LMFAO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Emmys2022

🧍🏽‍♀️ @m00nair_ NOT KENAN MAKING A JOKE ABOUT LEONARDO’S DATING HISTORY #Emmys2022 NOT KENAN MAKING A JOKE ABOUT LEONARDO’S DATING HISTORY #Emmys2022

𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #RENEWSANDMAN⏳ @giselleb1234 #EmmyAwards2022 #Emmys2022 Zendaya really said do not put me in to the Leonardo DiCaprio nonsense Zendaya really said do not put me in to the Leonardo DiCaprio nonsense 😭😭 #EmmyAwards2022 #Emmys2022 https://t.co/4rqOIuT9wC

Eduardo Hernandez @Edu_ardo_MH #Emmys2022 Kenan no you didn’t do Leonardo like that Kenan no you didn’t do Leonardo like that 💀😂💀😂💀😂 #Emmys2022

? @zdayadoll #Emmys “zendaya is young enough to play a high schooler but too old to date leonardo dicaprio” PLSS HES SO NASTY FOR THIS #Emmys 2022 “zendaya is young enough to play a high schooler but too old to date leonardo dicaprio” PLSS HES SO NASTY FOR THIS😭😂 #Emmys #Emmys2022

abbey @alblxjonas THE LEONARDO DICAPRO JOKE IM SCREAMING MY POOR ZENDAYA #Emmys2022 THE LEONARDO DICAPRO JOKE IM SCREAMING MY POOR ZENDAYA #Emmys2022

𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #RENEWSANDMAN⏳ @giselleb1234 #Emmys2022 Not kenan Thompson making the Leonardo DiCaprio joke towards Zendaya Not kenan Thompson making the Leonardo DiCaprio joke towards Zendaya 😭💀#Emmys2022 https://t.co/LmA9Xf55bw

#Emmys2022 “25 is a hard age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high schooler, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” — @kenanthompson saying the quiet parts loud “25 is a hard age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high schooler, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” —@kenanthompson saying the quiet parts loud #Emmys2022 https://t.co/BUDR4NkBwu

A brief look at Leonardo Dicaprio's recent breakup

Last month, it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone three months after the latter turned 25 years old. The duo first sparked romance rumors in December 2017.

They later spent some time together in Colorado and Europe, where The Revenant actor met Camila's mother.

The former couple also attended the Oscars together in 2020 and welcomed New Year's Day 2022 as a couple. Earlier this year, they were seen celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with their friends in Malibu. In August, however, sources told PEOPLE Magazine that the couple had broken up.

During a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Camila addressed the age gap of over 20 years between her and the Titanic star. At the time, she also opened up about her frustration at the media fixtation on her dating life rather than her work. She said:

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

The model continued:

“I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is being broadcast live on NBC. Several major awards have been taken by Michael Keaton, Matthew Macfadyen, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and many more.

With 25 nominations to its credit, HBO’s satirical family drama Succession is up for the most awards this year, including one for Best Drama. The Apple TV+ sitcom Ted Lasso is up for 20 awards.

Keep watching this space for more details on the 2022 Emmy Awards.

