"Zayn Malik saving 2022:" Twitter erupts as fans go gaga over singer’s surprise Night Changes rendition

British singer and former member of One Direction Zayn Malik has posted a video of himself singing the hit track Night Changes. In a black and white video that was posted on Instagram by the singer, he is seen singing a few lines from the chorus of the popular song. The lines of the song were originally recorded by bandmate Harry Styles. Malik’s video was liked by ex-bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

Night Changes was originally released in 2014 as part of One Direction’s fourth studio album, Four. It was written by all members of the boy group, including Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan. The song also featured writers including Jamie Scott, Julian Bunetta, and John Ryan.

The song is immensely popular on Instagram. Its slowed version is frequently used by many users to create videos on the platform. With the artist releasing this new video, it is likely that the song will attract more listeners.

The release of Night Changes also marked the last single of 1D with member Malik, after which he departed on March 25, 2015.

Fans react to Zayn Malik’s rendition of Night Changes

Fans have reacted to Zayn’s rendition of Night Changes. Ecstatic fans expressed their emotions over the new video. Some were elated that the artist is singing the song in 2022. Some noted that they didn’t need therapy after watching the artist’s video.

bop.🏡 @PHHSL0VER ZAYN MALIK IS SINGING NIGHT CHAMGES IN 2022. I REPEAT. ZAYN MALIK IS SINGING NIGHT CHANGES 2022 ZAYN MALIK IS SINGING NIGHT CHAMGES IN 2022. I REPEAT. ZAYN MALIK IS SINGING NIGHT CHANGES 2022 https://t.co/Jry4nC00rz

石江 YEDAMI🌻🍉 @Ishie_ICY opening ig and zayn malik just made my 2022🤧 opening ig and zayn malik just made my 2022🤧 https://t.co/u2dqVPkeYv

aura @grpjuicee zayn malik you destroyed me zayn malik you destroyed me https://t.co/XtAaJk3G4i

Ro🧸🌻Barry & Houis🌻 @Houis_Barry I NEVER EVER IN A MILLION FUcKING YEARS THOUGHT THAT ZAYN MALIK WILL SING ONE DIRECTION SONGS IN 2022 FIRST YOU AND I NOW NIGHT CHANGES WTF IS 2022 I NEVER EVER IN A MILLION FUcKING YEARS THOUGHT THAT ZAYN MALIK WILL SING ONE DIRECTION SONGS IN 2022 FIRST YOU AND I NOW NIGHT CHANGES WTF IS 2022

shelsy 🪩 missing 1D @niallsluvrr i’ll be patiently waiting for louis tomlinson to like zayn malik’s video i’ll be patiently waiting for louis tomlinson to like zayn malik’s video https://t.co/NZLP1zdZfz

This is the second time this year that the artist has posted a video of himself singing a song from the old 1D album. In June, Zayn Malik posted a video of himself singing some notes from You & I. The song is the fourth and final single from One Direction’s 2013 album Midnight Memories.

Other projects by Zayn Malik

Earlier this year, Zayn launched a new project called Paynt by Zayn, which features limited edition merchandise of his artwork. The products in the merchandise collection include T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, notebooks, and backpacks with the singer's original artwork. Products on the artists’ merch website are priced between $19.99 and go up to $74.99.

Last year, Zayn Malik was caught in a bad light for splitting up with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Earlier this year, while speaking about his former bandmate on the podcast Impaulsive by Logan Paul, Liam Payne said:

"There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side. If I had had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. He had a different upbringing in that sense."

Harry Styles performs 1D song during Love On tour

Niall Horan Daily News @NiallHDailyNews | Niall Horan vibing to "What Makes You Beautiful" | Niall Horan vibing to "What Makes You Beautiful" 🎥| Niall Horan vibing to "What Makes You Beautiful" https://t.co/AysNzb5uNx

Earlier this year, when Harry Styles was on tour, he sang the famous 1D song, What Makes You Beautiful. Former band-member Niall Horan was present during the concert, cheering as Harry Styles was singing. Horan was also seen clapping along to Styles’ performance of his recent chart-topper As It Was. Fans lauded the bond between the two singers, wishing for a reunion of the boy-group.

