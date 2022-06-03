Paynt by Zayn: Where to buy, products, price and all about the singer’s merch collection

British singer-songwriter and former One Direction member Zayn has launched a new project called Paynt by Zayn, which features limited edition merchandise of his artwork. The products in the merchandise include T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, notebooks and backpacks with the singer's original artwork.

In a social media post, he wrote:

"PAYNT BY ZAYN is here. Excited to share my first ever limited edition merchandise collection that I designed from my own paintings and artwork."

Fans can access and purchase merchandise designed by the artist on www.payntbyzayn.com

What products are being sold on Paynt by Zayn?

Products on the Pillowtalk singer's merch website are priced between $19.99 and go up to $74.99. Some products and their prices are listed below:

Block Print Hoodie for $64.99

Paynt Tee shirts for $29.9

Doodle Button up shirts for $59.9

Paynt Canvas Crewneck for $49.9

Block Print Joggers for $54.99

Beanies and hats for $24.99

Backpack for $69.9

Liam Payne disses Malik during Logan Paul podcast

The artist's merchandise launch comes just a day after singer and One Direction member Liam Payne spoke with Logan Paul during his podcast -- Impaulsive. The singer reportedly pointed out a tweet that was sent out by Gigi Hadid in the past when she called Zayn, her then boyfriend, 'a respectful king' and Jake Paul 'irrelevant,' during their Twitter feud in 2020.

The couple broke up after six years of being together in October after an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. In October 2021, it was claimed that Malik struck Yolanda at the family's home outside Philadelphia. Gigi and Malik began dating in 2015 and their daughter Khai was born in 2020.

Pointing out the couple's split on the podcast split, Liam Payne said:

"She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well.”

Further speaking about his former bandmate, Liam Payne said:

"There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side. If I had had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. He had a different upbringing in that sense."

He added, saying:

"You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d**k. But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point -- and also whether or not he wanted to be there."

Liam Payne has also stated saying that he himself is misunderstood and does not agree with all of his actions.

"Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them."

On the podcast, Payne also spoke about why One Direction broke up, his opinions about his ex-wife, and about fighting Justin Bieber.

