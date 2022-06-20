WATCH: Niall Horan supporting Harry Styles during Love on Tour wins hearts online

Whether the boy band One Direction will reunite or not, is currently a mystery. However, band members Niall Horan and Harry Styles have always had each other’s backs. This notion was recently reinforced when Niall Horan went to support Harry Styles at a concert in London during the latter’s Love On Tour.

Horan was seen in the audience singing along to the famous 1D song, What Makes You Beautiful. Fans also saw Horan clapping along to Styles’ performance of his recent chart-topper As It Was.

Niall Horan Daily News @NiallHDailyNews | Niall Horan vibing to "What Makes You Beautiful" | Niall Horan vibing to "What Makes You Beautiful" 🎥| Niall Horan vibing to "What Makes You Beautiful" https://t.co/AysNzb5uNx

Fans react to Niall Horan supporting Harry Styles during concert

Emotional One Direction fans took to Twitter to share photos and videos of Niall Horan supporting Harry Styles. Some fans also wished that Niall Horan would go backstage and give the fans a 'Narry' picture. In a video shared by fans, Niall Horan was also seen greeting Harry's sister, Gemma Styles.

lyanne 🐇 19 @maraisflicker and here we have 20 seconds of niall horan fighting the urge to scream the words of what makes you beautiful during harry’s show #hslotwembley and here we have 20 seconds of niall horan fighting the urge to scream the words of what makes you beautiful during harry’s show #hslotwembley https://t.co/HRsbXfTCVa

.* • 𝘊𝘐𝘈𝘙𝘈 • *. @K1LLMYONLYANGEL has everyone stopped freaking out over niall being there last night ?? because i haven’t. NIALL HORAN WAS AT HARRY STYLES’ SHOW LAST NIGHT. HE SAID HI TO GEMMA AND HER BOYFRIEND. HE DANCED ALONG TO WHAT MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL. HE SAW HARRY RAISE A FLAG OVER HIS HEAD. AGAIN. has everyone stopped freaking out over niall being there last night ?? because i haven’t. NIALL HORAN WAS AT HARRY STYLES’ SHOW LAST NIGHT. HE SAID HI TO GEMMA AND HER BOYFRIEND. HE DANCED ALONG TO WHAT MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL. HE SAW HARRY RAISE A FLAG OVER HIS HEAD. AGAIN.

mary 🫶🏻🍒🏠 owns daylight & kiwi 26 51 @hrrysIoml niall horan watching harry styles perform their song 12 years later in front of 90,000 people with the biggest smile is the reason i’ll be crying myself to sleep tonight niall horan watching harry styles perform their song 12 years later in front of 90,000 people with the biggest smile is the reason i’ll be crying myself to sleep tonight https://t.co/gV3tq1RGFk

jels @1dftzay niall horan and harry styles, it's not the same as it was but my narry heart is the happiest niall horan and harry styles, it's not the same as it was but my narry heart is the happiest https://t.co/qJr0Q0fRAf

This, however, is not the first time Horan showed up to support Harry Styles. In 2020, when Harry Styles was scheduled to win a BRIT award, Niall Horan agreed to present the award to Harry Styles.

Not all One Direction members are known to support each other

The news comes after Liam Payne recently dissed Zayn Malik during a podcast. Payne pointed out an old tweet by Gigi Hadid when she called Zayn, her then boyfriend, 'a respectful king' and Jake Paul 'irrelevant.' This happened during a Twitter feud in 2020.

The singer emphasised the couple's split on the podcast and said:

"She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well.”

Speaking further about his former bandmate, Liam Payne said:

"There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side. If I had had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. He had a different upbringing in that sense."

More about Harry Styles' Love On Tour and One Direction

Harry Styles is currently on Love On Tour, which is the artist’s second concert tour and is in support of his second studio album, Fine Line. The tour began on September 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. It was one of the first full-capacity indoor arena concert cycles that took place in the United States after the pandemic.

The tour will conclude on March 7, 2023 in Auckland. Harry will return to New York for ten nights at Madison Square Garden from August 28 to September 21.

Styles will also perform at the Kia Forum for ten additional gigs from October 31 to November 15, before returning to Mexico. Supporting Harry during his shows will be artists including Blood Orange in New York, Ben Harper in Los Angeles, Madi Diaz in Toronto and Gabriel in Austin, among others.

One Direction, now defunct, was formed in 2010 with members Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The boy band became famous after the reality show X-Factor.

The band released five albums including Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014), and Made in the A.M. (2015). The albums topped the charts in several countries and generated hit singles including What Makes You Beautiful, Live While We're Young, Best Song Ever, Story of My Life and Drag Me Down.

Their song What Makes You Beautiful was their first number one on the UK Singles Chart and was the highest debut for a British act on the US Billboard Hot 100 since 1998.

However, much to their fans' disappointment, the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

