Brit Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Winner: Adele at BRIT Awards 2022 (Image via Getty)
Kumari Khushboo
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 11, 2022 10:01 PM IST
The British Phonographic Industry's 2022 BRIT Awards were hosted on February 8, 2022, to honor the best in British and international music. The event was hosted by British comedian Mo Gilligan and took place at The O2 Arena in London.

Here is a list of all the winners.

The BRIT Awards 2022 complete list of winners

The 42nd BRIT Awards ceremony aired live on ITV and ITV Hub, as well as on YouTube for non-UK viewers, with a total of 13 awards presented throughout the evening.

Artist of the Year

Adele won the award for Artist of the Year.

Nominees:

  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Little Simz
  • Sam Fender

Best Group

Wolf Alice was the winner.

Nominees:

  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • London Grammar
come on Little Mix BRITs 2022 red carpet 🤞🤞 https://t.co/yUnF7V7qHO

Brits Rising Star

The winner was Holly Humberstone.

Nominees:

  • Bree Runway
  • Lola Young
🍷Adele @Adele singing "I Drink Wine" Live at The Brit Awards February 8 2022 #Adele #Brits https://t.co/1t8BEGtXAg

Song of the Year

Adele took home the award for Easy On Me.

Nominees:

  • A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
  • Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
  • Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember
  • Central Cee – Obsessed With You
  • Dave – Clash (featuring Stormzy)
  • Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
  • Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart
  • Glass Animals – Heat Waves
  • Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – Bed
  • KSI – Holiday
  • Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – Wellerman
  • Riton x Nightcrawlers – Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)
  • Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – Body
  • Tom Grennan – Little Bit of Love

Best New Artist

"Keep dreaming, keep pushing"@LittleSimz wins Best New Artist and takes the moment to thank her mum ❤️ #BRITs https://t.co/gOFtltSq1p

Little Simz was the winner.

Nominees:

  • Self Esteem
  • Central Cee
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele was the winner of the prize for 30.

Nominees:

  • Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
  • Ed Sheeran – “=”
  • Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Best Rock/Alternative Act

🏆| Rock/ Alternative - BRITs 2022 (Fan voted)#BRITs #brits2022 https://t.co/RuqXrxURAJ

The winner was Sam Fender.

Nominees:

  • Tom Grennan
  • Wolf Alice
  • Coldplay
  • Glass Animals

Best Hip Hop/Grime

💥 @Santandave1 takes home the award for Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act #BRITs https://t.co/Sx2z1ew8Pg

Dave was the winner.

Nominees:

  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • AJ Tracey
  • Central Cee

Best Dance Act

The winner was Becky Hill.

Nominees:

  • Calvin Harris
  • Fred again…
  • Joel Corry
  • Raye
@Adele is back to where it all started ✨ #BRITs https://t.co/oa00R1GuGG

Best Pop/RnB Act

The winner was Dua Lipa.

Nominees:

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes
  • Adele

Best International Artist

Unforgettable night https://t.co/TbQ2mKqEhq

The winner was Billie Eilish.

Nominees:

Best International Group

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson.Paak won the prize.

Nominees:

  • The War On Drugs
  • ABBA
  • BTS
  • Måneskin

International Song of the Year

Our international song of the year winner!! 🦋💜 #brits2022 https://t.co/UkzBlrBebW

Olivia Rodrigo won the award for Good 4 U.

  • Nominees:
  • Polo G – Rapstar
  • Tiësto – The Business
  • The WeekndSave Your Tears
  • ATB/Topic/A75 – Your Love
  • Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
  • Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
  • Doja Cat – Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)
  • Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem
  • Jonasu – Black Magic
  • Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
  • Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Lil Tjay & 6lack – Calling My Phone
  • Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Songwriter of the Year

Ed Sheeran took home the prize.

Producer of the Year

Inflo was the winner.

Final thoughts

The two-and-a-half-hour concert began with a breathtaking theatrical performance from Ed Sheeran, who performed a new edition of Bad Habits with special guests Bring Me The Horizon.

Liam Gallagher - Everything’s Electric (Live at the BRIT Awards) https://t.co/ycarKJN65l

With medleys and music icons at the core of the BRITs on-stage performances, Anne-Marie and KSI, along with Digital Farm Animals, gave a show-stopping three-song set, while rock royalty Liam Gallagher took a helicopter to the O2 venue to present his latest track Everything's Electric.

What a night! Thank you @BRITs, thank you Sally and Tom for being so accommodating. Thank you to everyone who was there in the crowd, you were so loud and loving! Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees, keep on smashing it! 🇬🇧 ✨ https://t.co/8jDoF0DJ6E

Adele took home the major prize at the 2022 BRIT Awards. For Easy on Me, she won Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Her only defeat was in the fan-voted best pop/rock act category at BRIT Awards, which went to Dua Lipa.

#ADELE: “i really love being a woman and being a female artist” #Brits https://t.co/w63u7DyCuo

Adele won both album and song of the year at the BRIT Awards for the third time. She won album of the year for 21 in 2012 and 25 in 2016. She is the only solo artist to win this award three times in BRIT's history. She is also only the second artist in BRIT's history, after Coldplay, to win this award three times in a row.

Ed Sheeran was named Songwriter of the Year at BRIT Awards for the first time. Inflo was named Producer of the Year, as previously stated. In the show's history, he is the first Black producer to win in that category. Inflo collaborated with Michael Kiwanuka and SAULT, as well as 2022 BRIT winners Adele and Little Simz.

just some more cute moments from last night #BRITs https://t.co/lnKJuRQLbs

This year, four new genre categories – Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, and Pop/R'N'B Act – were included for the first time at BRIT Awards, with fans voting on them via TikTok.

Edited by R. Elahi
