The British Phonographic Industry's 2022 BRIT Awards were hosted on February 8, 2022, to honor the best in British and international music. The event was hosted by British comedian Mo Gilligan and took place at The O2 Arena in London.

Here is a list of all the winners.

The BRIT Awards 2022 complete list of winners

The 42nd BRIT Awards ceremony aired live on ITV and ITV Hub, as well as on YouTube for non-UK viewers, with a total of 13 awards presented throughout the evening.

Artist of the Year

Adele won the award for Artist of the Year.

Nominees:

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best Group

Wolf Alice was the winner.

Nominees:

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Josh @cloudleigh come on Little Mix BRITs 2022 red carpet 🤞🤞 come on Little Mix BRITs 2022 red carpet 🤞🤞 https://t.co/yUnF7V7qHO

Brits Rising Star

The winner was Holly Humberstone.

Nominees:

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song of the Year

Adele took home the award for Easy On Me.

Nominees:

A1 & J1 – Latest Trends

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave – Clash (featuring Stormzy)

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – Wellerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers – Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit of Love

Best New Artist

BRIT Awards @BRITs



wins Best New Artist and takes the moment to thank her mum #BRITs "Keep dreaming, keep pushing" @LittleSimz wins Best New Artist and takes the moment to thank her mum "Keep dreaming, keep pushing"@LittleSimz wins Best New Artist and takes the moment to thank her mum ❤️ #BRITs https://t.co/gOFtltSq1p

Little Simz was the winner.

Nominees:

Self Esteem

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele was the winner of the prize for 30.

Nominees:

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – “=”

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Best Rock/Alternative Act

The winner was Sam Fender.

Nominees:

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Best Hip Hop/Grime

Dave was the winner.

Nominees:

Ghetts

Little Simz

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Best Dance Act

The winner was Becky Hill.

Nominees:

Calvin Harris

Fred again…

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/RnB Act

The winner was Dua Lipa.

Nominees:

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Adele

Best International Artist

The winner was Billie Eilish.

Nominees:

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson.Paak won the prize.

Nominees:

The War On Drugs

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

International Song of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo won the award for Good 4 U.

Nominees:

Polo G – Rapstar

Tiësto – The Business

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

ATB/Topic/A75 – Your Love

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat – Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tjay & 6lack – Calling My Phone

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Songwriter of the Year

Ed Sheeran took home the prize.

Producer of the Year

Inflo was the winner.

Final thoughts

The two-and-a-half-hour concert began with a breathtaking theatrical performance from Ed Sheeran, who performed a new edition of Bad Habits with special guests Bring Me The Horizon.

Mainly Oasis @mainlyoasis Liam Gallagher - Everything’s Electric (Live at the BRIT Awards)



Liam Gallagher - Everything’s Electric (Live at the BRIT Awards) https://t.co/ycarKJN65l

With medleys and music icons at the core of the BRITs on-stage performances, Anne-Marie and KSI, along with Digital Farm Animals, gave a show-stopping three-song set, while rock royalty Liam Gallagher took a helicopter to the O2 venue to present his latest track Everything's Electric.

Adele @Adele What a night! Thank you @BRITs , thank you Sally and Tom for being so accommodating. Thank you to everyone who was there in the crowd, you were so loud and loving! Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees, keep on smashing it! What a night! Thank you @BRITs, thank you Sally and Tom for being so accommodating. Thank you to everyone who was there in the crowd, you were so loud and loving! Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees, keep on smashing it! 🇬🇧 ✨ https://t.co/8jDoF0DJ6E

Adele took home the major prize at the 2022 BRIT Awards. For Easy on Me, she won Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Her only defeat was in the fan-voted best pop/rock act category at BRIT Awards, which went to Dua Lipa.

Adele won both album and song of the year at the BRIT Awards for the third time. She won album of the year for 21 in 2012 and 25 in 2016. She is the only solo artist to win this award three times in BRIT's history. She is also only the second artist in BRIT's history, after Coldplay, to win this award three times in a row.

Ed Sheeran was named Songwriter of the Year at BRIT Awards for the first time. Inflo was named Producer of the Year, as previously stated. In the show's history, he is the first Black producer to win in that category. Inflo collaborated with Michael Kiwanuka and SAULT, as well as 2022 BRIT winners Adele and Little Simz.

This year, four new genre categories – Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, and Pop/R'N'B Act – were included for the first time at BRIT Awards, with fans voting on them via TikTok.