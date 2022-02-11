The British Phonographic Industry's 2022 BRIT Awards were hosted on February 8, 2022, to honor the best in British and international music. The event was hosted by British comedian Mo Gilligan and took place at The O2 Arena in London.
Here is a list of all the winners.
The BRIT Awards 2022 complete list of winners
The 42nd BRIT Awards ceremony aired live on ITV and ITV Hub, as well as on YouTube for non-UK viewers, with a total of 13 awards presented throughout the evening.
Artist of the Year
Adele won the award for Artist of the Year.
Nominees:
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
Best Group
Wolf Alice was the winner.
Nominees:
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Little Mix
- London Grammar
Brits Rising Star
The winner was Holly Humberstone.
Nominees:
- Bree Runway
- Lola Young
Song of the Year
Adele took home the award for Easy On Me.
Nominees:
- A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
- Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
- Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember
- Central Cee – Obsessed With You
- Dave – Clash (featuring Stormzy)
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves
- Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – Bed
- KSI – Holiday
- Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – Wellerman
- Riton x Nightcrawlers – Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)
- Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – Body
- Tom Grennan – Little Bit of Love
Best New Artist
Little Simz was the winner.
Nominees:
- Self Esteem
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
Mastercard Album of the Year
Adele was the winner of the prize for 30.
Nominees:
- Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
- Ed Sheeran – “=”
- Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
Best Rock/Alternative Act
The winner was Sam Fender.
Nominees:
- Tom Grennan
- Wolf Alice
- Coldplay
- Glass Animals
Best Hip Hop/Grime
Dave was the winner.
Nominees:
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
Best Dance Act
The winner was Becky Hill.
Nominees:
- Calvin Harris
- Fred again…
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Best Pop/RnB Act
The winner was Dua Lipa.
Nominees:
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Adele
Best International Artist
The winner was Billie Eilish.
Nominees:
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best International Group
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson.Paak won the prize.
Nominees:
- The War On Drugs
- ABBA
- BTS
- Måneskin
International Song of the Year
Olivia Rodrigo won the award for Good 4 U.
- Nominees:
- Polo G – Rapstar
- Tiësto – The Business
- The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
- ATB/Topic/A75 – Your Love
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
- Doja Cat – Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)
- Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem
- Jonasu – Black Magic
- Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
- Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Lil Tjay & 6lack – Calling My Phone
- Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Songwriter of the Year
Ed Sheeran took home the prize.
Producer of the Year
Inflo was the winner.
Final thoughts
The two-and-a-half-hour concert began with a breathtaking theatrical performance from Ed Sheeran, who performed a new edition of Bad Habits with special guests Bring Me The Horizon.
With medleys and music icons at the core of the BRITs on-stage performances, Anne-Marie and KSI, along with Digital Farm Animals, gave a show-stopping three-song set, while rock royalty Liam Gallagher took a helicopter to the O2 venue to present his latest track Everything's Electric.
Adele took home the major prize at the 2022 BRIT Awards. For Easy on Me, she won Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Her only defeat was in the fan-voted best pop/rock act category at BRIT Awards, which went to Dua Lipa.
Adele won both album and song of the year at the BRIT Awards for the third time. She won album of the year for 21 in 2012 and 25 in 2016. She is the only solo artist to win this award three times in BRIT's history. She is also only the second artist in BRIT's history, after Coldplay, to win this award three times in a row.
Ed Sheeran was named Songwriter of the Year at BRIT Awards for the first time. Inflo was named Producer of the Year, as previously stated. In the show's history, he is the first Black producer to win in that category. Inflo collaborated with Michael Kiwanuka and SAULT, as well as 2022 BRIT winners Adele and Little Simz.
This year, four new genre categories – Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, and Pop/R'N'B Act – were included for the first time at BRIT Awards, with fans voting on them via TikTok.
