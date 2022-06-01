Louis Tomlinson Manila Concert 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer-songwriter and One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has announced a concert slated to be in the Philippines on July 16. The concert will be part of the Louis Tomlinson World Tour and at the New Frontier Theater in Manila. The show is Louis Tomlinson's first world tour with his debut album, Walls.

The tickets for the show will be available for general sale from 10.00 am on June 5 via TicketNet.com.ph and all TicketNet outlets. Members of Live Nation Philippines will get access to the pre-sale that will take place on June 4. The tickets for the show are priced at PHP 1,500, PHP 3,050, PHP 3,700, and PHP 4,100.

Louis Tomlinson is also slated to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 10. Check all tour dates below.

Louis Tomlinson 2022 World Tour Dates

Louis Tomlinson had previously announced his tour dates for South America, which begin on June 1 and go up to June 17. The singer will then make stops in Turkey and UAE, followed by shows in Australia and Italy.

June 1 -- Arena Peru Explanada -- Lima, Peru

June 3 -- Movistar Arena -- Bogota, Colombia

June 5 -- Parque Viva -- San Jose, Costa Rica

June 8 -- Coca-Cola Music Hall -- San Juan, Puerto Rico

June 11 -- Citibanamex Auditorium -- Monterrey, Mexico

June 12 -- Telmex Theater -- Guadalajara, Mexico

June 14 -- Pepsi Center -- Mexico City, Mexico

June 15 -- Pepsi Center -- Mexico City, Mexico

June 17 -- Pepsi Center -- Mexico City, Mexico

June 30 --- Kucukciftlik Park -- Istanbul, Turkey

July 2 --- Coca-Cola Arena -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates

July 14 --- Tennis Indoor Senayan -- Jakarta, Indonesia

July 16 --- New Frontier Theater -- Manila, Philippines

July 19 --- Fortitude Hall -- Brisbane, Australia

July 20 --- Fortitude Hall -- Brisbane, Australia

July 22 --- Hordern Pavilion -- Sydney, Australia

July 23 --- Hordern Pavilion -- Sydney, Australia

July 25 --- Margaret Court Arena -- Melbourne, Australia

July 26 --- Margaret Court Arena -- Melbourne, Australia

July 29 --- Hbf Stadium -- Perth, Australia

August 14 --- Lokerse Feesten -- Lokeren, Belgium

August 30 --- Roma Summer Fest, Cavea Auditorium -- Rome, Italy

September 1 --- Teatro Antico -- Taormina, Italy

September 3 --- Milano Summer Festival, Ippodromo Snai San Siro -- Milan, Italy

More about Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson rose to fame with his boy band One Direction. His career began in 2010 when he participated in the British music competition series The X Factor. The singer was placed alongside four other contestants forming One Direction, who became pop stars after the show. The band took a hiatus in 2016, exploring solo careers.

Tomlinson released his debut solo album Walls in January 2020 through Syco Music and Arista Records. It features singles including Two of Us, Kill My Mind, We Made It, Don't Let It Break Your Heart, and Walls. The album sold over 100 million records worldwide and garnered over a billion streams.

In an interview with Billboard, Tomlinson said that the album is him wearing his heart on his sleeve and being honest, reflecting on a breakup. He also said that once fans have heard the album, they will see a slightly different side of him.

