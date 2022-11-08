''Your only moments of peace and total bliss are 20 minutes'': Elizabeth Debicki on playing Princess Diana in The Crown

In an exclusive interview with Netflix, Elizabeth Debicki, who stars as Princess Diana in Netflix's highly anticipated The Crown season 5, recently spoke about her thoughts on the character and her approach toward playing the role.

Debicki said,

''Your only moments of peace and total bliss are the 20 minutes of when someone offers you the role and you're on the phone and you're a million miles in the air and you think it's everything you've ever wanted and dreamed of. Obviously, then you just think, 'But how do I do it?'''

The fifth season will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. It stars Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonny Lee Miller, and Imelda Staunton, among many others, in critical roles.

Elizabeth Debicki says Netflix's The Crown season 5 will look at Diana and Charles' turbulent marriage

Elizabeth Debicki spoke about the ''huge tsunami of information'' that she had to deal with while playing the character of Princess Diana in The Crown season 5. Regarding her preparations for the role, Debicki said,

''All the departments start making things for you, and you start stepping into the clothing, and the dialect is kind of humming along, and you start to, sort of, inhabit them and embody them. And then all of a sudden you have to just make this crazy leap.''

Elizabeth Debicki mentioned that in the upcoming season, the show would explore the various complications concerning Diana and Charles' marriage and how the couple eventually decided to get divorced.

She also says that The Crown will focus on the degrees of loneliness and isolation that Diana experienced due to her deteriorating marriage and how it made her detached from the Royal family.

Elizabeth Debicki looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, with her uncanny resemblance to Princess Diana being the biggest highlight. Fans can expect Debicki to deliver a powerful performance in this complex role.

Apart from The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki has appeared in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, The Great Gatsby, the Guardians of the Galaxy films, and many more.

In brief, about The Crown plot and cast

The Crown is a period drama that focuses on the numerous phases in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The official synopsis of the series' fifth installment, according to Netflix's YouTube channel, reads:

''Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.''

Critic reviews for the series have been overwhelmingly positive throughout the four seasons, with many praising the show's writing, performances, visual aesthetics, and other aspects.

Dominic West stars as Prince Charles in the new season, along with Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Jonny Lee Miller, playing the roles of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and former UK Prime Minister John Major, respectively.

The new season of The Crown will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

