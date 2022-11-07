How many actors have played Prince Philip in The Crown? Season 5 will see new actor step in 

The Crown season 5 will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Throughout its run, the series has recast a number of actors in different roles according to the characters' ages.

For the role of Prince Philip, the show cast actor Matt Smith for the first two seasons following which Tobias Menzies took over the role for the third and fourth seasons.

In the upcoming season, Prince Philip will be played by actor Jonathan Pryce. Pryce is a revered theater actor who's also starred in a number of critically acclaimed shows and films over the years, including The Age of Innocence, Glengarry Glen Ross, and many more.

The Crown season 5: Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and others who played the role in seasons 1-4

Jonathan Pryce is a prominent British actor who has a highly distinguished body of work in theater. He's been a part of a number of plays over the years, and gradually made his foray into the world of film and television.

Pryce has starred in Martin Scorsese's critically acclaimed period romantic drama, The Age of Innocence, wherein he played the role of Rivière. He also made a brief appearance in the Al Pacino starrer Glengarry Glen Ross as a man named James Lingk. He's also appeared in many other films like The Two Popes, The Wife, The Salvation, and many more.

TV audiences will recognize Jonathan Pryce as High Sparrow in HBO's Game of Thrones. For his performance, Pryce received high praise from fans and critics. His other TV credits include Taboo, Wolf Hall, and Clone, to name a few.

Apart from Jonathan Pryce, Matt Smith had earlier portrayed the role of Prince Philip in The Crown season 1 and season 2. For his performance, Smith was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Smith's other acting credits include House of the Dragon, Party Animals, and Morbius, among many others.

Actor Tobias Menzies then took over the role of Prince Philip for seasons 3 and 4. Menzies has received a number of awards and nominations for his performance in the show, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, and more.

Menzies is also known for his performances in Outlander, Game of Thrones, and This Way Up.

A brief look at The Crown plot

The Crown explores several pivotal events in the life of Queen Elizabeth II across various time periods. The upcoming fifth installment is set in the 90s and delves deep into the marriage of Charles and Diana. Here's a synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Based on an award-winning play ("The Audience") by showrunner Peter Morgan, this lavish, Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.''

The synopsis further states:

''The series begins with an inside look at the early reign of the queen, who ascended the throne at age 25 after the death of her father, King George VI. As the decades pass, personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries are revealed that played a big role in events that shaped the later years of the 20th century.''

The show has received positive reviews from critics, who praised its thematic ambitions, performances, and tone, among other things. The upcoming season will star Dominic West, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonny Lee Miller, and many others.

Don't miss the fifth season of The Crown on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

