HBO's House of the Dragon: Who is Matt Smith and where have you seen him before?

Matt Smith is all set to return to screens with House of the Dragon, which releases this August. Three years after Game of Thrones concluded, HBO is bringing back our favorite fantasy series in the form of a prequel.

Set 200 years before the Game of Thrones story unfolds, House of the Dragon is ushering in a host of new actors to tell the story of the Targaryens.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik and RJ Condal, who also serve as executive producers alongside George RR Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sarah Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt, House of the Dragon will tell the origin story of the House of the Dragon, better known as the Targaryens.

Who is Matt Smith, and what does he play in House of the Dragon?

Matt Smith is an acclaimed English actor who made his debut on television with Sally Lockhart Mysteries: The Ruby in the Smoke. However, the actor gained prominence when producer Steven Moffat cast him as the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in the iconic BBC sci-fi adventure series Doctor Who (2005). He appeared in 49 episodes of Doctor Who, only to leave the series on its momentous 50th anniversary year of the Doctor Who legend.

Matt Smith was nominated for a National Television Award in the category of Outstanding Drama Performance for his role in the BBC series. He also garnered a nomination for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.

After Doctor Who, Smith's most notable feature was in the Netflix royal drama The Crown, where he portrayed Prince Philip for the first two seasons. His role got him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2018.

Matt Smith has starred in numerous films like Patient Zero, Sony's Spider-Man spin-off Morbius, and most recently in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho. He can also be seen in the short film Together, Womb, and Terminator Genisys.

In House of the Dragon, Smith will play the role of Daemon Targaryen, brother of Viserys. Daemon is a fearless warrior and a dragon rider who intends to sit on the throne after his brother's demise.

It is not clear whether Daemon is a hero or a villain in the story, but it can be predicted that he is a somewhat erratic character who is also the wielder of the fabled Valyrian steel sword, Dark Sister.

Don't miss out on Matt Smith in the role of the Targaryen prince in House of the Dragon.

What is House of the Dragon all about?

Set two centuries before the Game of Thrones storyline, House of the Dragon focuses on the Dance of the Dragons, an internal civil war that was going on among the Targaryens. Based on George RR Martin's acclaimed novel Fire and Blood, the HBO series looks like a promising prequel to our favorite Game of Thrones series. Watch the trailer of House of the Dragon here:

Catch House of the Dragon coming to the HBO Max streaming platform this August 21, 2022, with Matt Smith in one of the lead roles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht