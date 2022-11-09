The Crown season 5: Which facts were true in the new season of the Netflix series?

The Crown, the semi-fictionalized story of the British Royal family, premiered its fifth season on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on Netflix. The critically acclaimed and often controversial show came back with a hoard of new information on the fictionalized version of the Royal family, headed by Queen Elizabeth (now played by Imelda Staunton).

The new season of The Crown saw a significant time skip, with new actors taking on the mantle of the members of the Windsor family. Jonathan Pryce has taken over the role of Prince Philip, while Dominic West is the new Prince Charles. Other actors include Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne.

The Crown @TheCrownNetflix To play a Royal, one must sound like a Royal. To play a Royal, one must sound like a Royal. https://t.co/UDMffuWhQM

Like every season, one of the persistent questions in the viewers' minds is about the fictionalization of the events in the Royal family. So, here are some significant revelations from the new season of The Crown and their historical authenticity.

The Crown season 5: Facts vs Fiction

Did Prince Charles have a secret meeting with Prime Minister John Major to abdicate Queen Elizabeth?

The most shocking revelation of them all, Prince Charles' secret meeting with the Prime Minister to try and abdicate his mother, is perhaps one of the most significant moments in the new season.

Despite the drama factor, this is entirely fictionalized. No such meeting took place between the Prime Minister and the future King. Major denied this meeting, saying:

"Discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and, for Sir John, will always remain so. There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any abdication — nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John)."

Did Princess Diana warn the Queen about the Panorama interview?

The Crown @TheCrownNetflix The world is watching. Season Five of The Crown is now streaming The world is watching. Season Five of The Crown is now streaming https://t.co/ENQUu6s624

While the series depicted in great dramatic fashion that Diana warned the Queen about the controversial and heavily-covered interview ahead of its airing date, this is also mostly fictionalized. Historical accounts do not hint at any such incident where Princess Diana warned the Queen in advance. This is majorly for dramatic purposes.

Did Princess Margaret reunite with Peter Townsend in the 1990s?

This is partly true as Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend did reconcile briefly in the 1990s, though the circumstances surrounding them were vastly different. Margaret and Peter's love story was the driving factor in the first season of The Crown, and the show treated their reunion with great care. This is mostly true as there are historical accounts of Margaret and Peter reuniting.

Was Prince Charles' "Tampongate Scandal" recorded by accident?

In what may be the USP of this season, The Crown decided to boldly represent the infamous Tampongate Scandal, which was one of the most-talked-about things from the trailer of The Crown season 5.

The fifth season of The Crown depicted how an amateur radio operator stumbled upon the conversation with no real intent. This was indeed true. The Tampongate scandal happened due to an accident, as verified by most people who witnessed and were involved in it.

Did Prince Charles publicly admit to adultery?

As fictionalized as it sounds, this is indeed true. Prince Charles did admit to adultery during his time with Diana to broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby in June 1994. When asked if he was faithful to Diana, he said:

"Yes, until it was clear that the marriage had irretrievably broken down."

All the episodes of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix.

