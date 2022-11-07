"Fiction should not be paraded as fact": Former PM John Major writes scathing letter slamming Netflix series The Crown Season 5

The upcoming season of Netflix's The Crown has been embroiled in a controversy over its portrayal of the British royal family. Former Prime Minister of the UK and leader of the Conservative Party, John Major recently penned a letter to the Daily Telegraph, criticizing the show, saying:

''Fiction should not be paraded as fact.''

The upcoming season reportedly has a scene that shows the then-Prince Charles and Major discussing ways to oust the Queen, which has generated a massive controversy.

Notably, Charles is currently the King of the United Kingdom, who took over throne, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

Former PM John Major slams Netflix's The Crown season 5

John Major penned a letter to the Daily Telegraph in which he slammed the series over its depiction of the secret meeting between Major and Prince Charles in the early 90s.

In the letter he mentioned that Netflix might be of the belief that "any publicity is good publicity, but he said that he assured them that it is not. He continued to add that the publicity is not good when it "disrespects the memory of those no longer alive, or if it "puts words into the mouths" of the living who are unable to defend themselves.

Major further stated,

''Fiction should not be paraded as fact. I gather Netflix continues to refuse to put out a disclaimer at the top of the opening credits, on the basis that ‘everyone knows this is a drama series.’"

He added that the above statement is "simply not good enough," noting that if everyone knows it, it should be acknowledged. The 79-year-old also claimed that "many millions" across the world could be influenced by a "damaging and fictional script.''

He added that although entertainment is an industry that brings "enormous pleasure to many millions," Netflix shouldn't "demean it with portrayals" that are untrue and injurious.

Apart from Major, another former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair, is also among the Netflix series' biggest detractors.

The Crown season 5 reportedly shows Prince Charles and Blair in a meeting in 1997 as the former allegedly tries to find a way to get married to Camilla. Blair's spokesperson told the Daily Telegraph that it is ''complete and utter rubbish.'' It is worth noting that in the 90s, the now-King Charles and now Queen Consort Camilla were in a secret relationship.

Earlier, John Major had criticized Netflix for depicting various characters in an allegedly negative light. Actress Dame Judi Dench also raised concerns and asked Netflix to add a disclaimer at the beginning of each episode.

As of now, the streaming giant has used the phrases ''inspired by real events'' and ''fictional dramatisation'' in its description of the trailer for season 5. A spokesperson for Netflix told Variety that The Crown was always presented as a drama "based on historical events." The spokesperson continued:

''Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family - one that has already been scrutinised and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians.''

In the upcoming season of The Crown, John Major is portrayed by actor Jonny Lee Miller whilst Prince Charles is played by Dominic West. Other actors include Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, and many more.

All ten episodes of The Crown season 5 are expected to drop on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes