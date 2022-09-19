Will Charles wear the same crown as the Queen? All you need to know ahead of coronation

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, her eldest son, Charles III, took over the British throne.

As per The Telegraph, King Charles' coronation will most likely take place next spring or summer, when he will be crowned in a formal ceremony. The tradition states that the country will mourn for an adequate time period to honor the late ruler.

The coronation ceremony has been taking place at Westminster Abbey since William the Conqueror and is a state affair funded by the government.

Cameron Walker @CameronDLWalker The note, handwritten by The King on top of The Queen’s coffin, reads: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R”



As per British Vogue, King Charles III's coronation is projected to be a small event, with only about 2,000 dignitaries in attendance as compared to that of his late mother.

Members of the royal family, officials from the Houses of Parliament and the Church, and important politicians from the Commonwealth and all across the world will be among them.

King Charles will be wearing one of Queen Elizabeth's crowns

Isa @isaguor His Majesty King Charles III and The Prince of Wales.



As per The Guardian, King Charles will be coronated with St Edward’s crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

One of the four crowns of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which is also the heaviest, was designated for the King. It is made with solid gold from the Tower of London's crown jewels, which goes back to 1661.

The publication reports that the crown is decorated with 444 colored jewels, including garnets, tourmalines, rubies and sapphires, with a purple velvet center and bordered fur.

Since it is the heaviest, weighing 2.23kg, St Edward’s crown is worn only at the time of the coronation. However, St Edward's crown is not the oldest crown in the Royal family. It is in fact The Crown of Scotland, which was made in 1540.

As for King Charles III's future crown, Metro UK reports that it will most likely be resized according to the monarch's head's measurements.

Mr.B @BharadwajAgain The Kohinoor is the most expensive diamond in the world. The diamond originally belonged to a Hindu temple.



An object of British loot, It was forcibly seized from an 11 year old child Duleep Singh in a treaty after defeating him in war



The diamond adorns the English crown today The Kohinoor is the most expensive diamond in the world. The diamond originally belonged to a Hindu temple.An object of British loot, It was forcibly seized from an 11 year old child Duleep Singh in a treaty after defeating him in warThe diamond adorns the English crown today https://t.co/PP2iU00U3X

Since the King's head is larger, it is possible that the circlets of the crown might be expanded and more jewels will be added.

Aside from the crown, the King will also be presented with the coronation ring, which will be worn on the fourth finger of his right hand. Also known as the wedding ring of England, the ring has been used since 1831.

The crown of late Queen Elizabeth II's mother, which was made for her for the coronation ceremony of her husband George VI, might also be amended according to the new Queen Consort Camilla's measurements.

HarrysGreySuit @hrrysgreysuit King Charles and Queen Camilla 🖤 King Charles and Queen Camilla 🖤 https://t.co/SRpd3WT2UM

As per Queen Elizabeth II's declaration in early 2022, it was her "sincere wish" that the King's second wife and former Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, be given the title of Queen Consort when her eldest son takes over the throne.

She will also be crowned alongside Charles, becoming the first Consort since Queen Elizabeth II's mother in 1937. The Queen Mother's Platinum Crown, which will be placed on Queen Consort's head, is decorated with 105-carat Kohinoor diamonds along with 2,800 jewels.

