How old is King Charles III? Queen Elizabeth II’s son becomes the oldest person to assume the British throne following her death 

After news of Queen Elizabeth II's death sent shockwaves across the globe on September 8, 2022, there is now the question of succession following the traditional laws of the monarchy.

Though there is no question as to who will ascend the throne following the death of the queen, who passed away aged 96, there are several interesting facts surrounding the now-crowned King Charles III.

For instance, King Charles was the longest-serving Prince of Wales in British history, mainly owing to his delayed accession to the crown. Queen Elizabeth II ruled for a whopping 70 years, leaving her eldest son to prepare for the crown almost all his life.

He also became the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, which happened at the instant of his mother's death, following the traditional rules of the British monarchy. King Charles is 73 years old as of his day of accession.

Assistant Magus @LydonCarlile @RoyalFamily We have a king already??? Damn our boy Charles moves FAST for that throne I figured there would’ve been a whole crowning ceremony to make it official after a period of mourning or something @RoyalFamily We have a king already??? Damn our boy Charles moves FAST for that throne I figured there would’ve been a whole crowning ceremony to make it official after a period of mourning or something

This will automatically mean that Prince William, Charles' eldest son, is now the heir apparent to the throne. King Charles will have a mountain to climb in his quest to replace his mother as the head of the nation.

Charles III to be coronated as the King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Paul McCartney @PaulMcCartney God bless Queen Elizabeth II

May she rest in peace

Long live The King



According to the laws of succession, King Charles has already ascended the throne. The official coronation of the king will take place soon after the mourning period ends. BBC has reported that Charles III will now be known as "King Charles."

King Charles had taken up multiple official responsibilities over the previous years following his mother's deteriorating health. Earlier this year, he opened parliament for the first time and stepped in for her at the Easter Maundy Service.

However, succeeding Elizabeth II will be one of the hardest things to do for the longest-serving Prince of Wales.

Colin Brazier @colinbrazierGBN He has lost a parent, and gained a kingdom.

It's the oldest story in royal history.

Stand with King Charles III.

Mourn the passing of his glorious mother.

God Save The King. He has lost a parent, and gained a kingdom.It's the oldest story in royal history.Stand with King Charles III.Mourn the passing of his glorious mother.God Save The King. https://t.co/h5VJ9gPg3P

Though Charles boasts a series of things that others before him lacked, like a formal education and a university degree, he has also been involved in several controversies like a messy divorce from the beloved Princess Diana.

This is bound to put pressure on the heir who will anyway have a hard time reproducing the charisma of the recently deceased queen.

Historian Ed Owens said while exploring the possibility of Charles' succession after Queen Elizabeth:

"He now finds himself in, if you like, the autumn of his life, having to think carefully about how he projects his image as a public figure,...He’s nowhere near as popular as his mother."

While this is true, King Charles has also exhibited the traits of a man with a more modern approach, someone who is not afraid to share his thoughts. This is something that the present generation may appreciate in a leader.

Though he will quite certainly not reign as long as Queen Elizabeth II, he can still become a popular King in the history of Britain.

