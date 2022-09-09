What does Queen Consort mean? Camilla Parker- Bowles' new duties explained

The late Queen Elizabeth II's son, Charles III, is now the King of England. This makes his wife Camilla Parker- Bowles the Queen Consort. The royal family acknowledged the shift of titles in a statement released after the Queen's demise, saying:

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



However, internet users are confused about the title's meaning.

How does Camilla Parker- Bowles' new title differ from "Queen"?

People are confused about the difference between "Queen Consort" and "Queen." For a detailed understanding, one must know that titles in the royal family are passed down in two ways—one by birth and the other by marriage.

The reigning monarch's wife is officially known as the Queen Consort, while the title of Queen or Queen Regnant is bestowed on a woman who has ascended to the throne by being born in a royal family. The title of the Queen wields more sovereign power when compared to the title of the Queen Consort.

For example, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned after her father, King George VI, died in 1952. Meanwhile, Camilla entered the royal family after her marriage to Prince Charles.

While Camilla's official prefixes are supposed to be HM for "Her Majesty" or HRH for "Her Royal Highness," people can casually refer to her as "Queen" instead of "Queen Consort" for convenience. This, however, does not give her any of the Queen's responsibilities or authority.

Charles and Camilla married in 2005 after years of courting. The pair exchanged vows in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. The Duchess of Cornwall kept a low profile owing to the public's sentiments concerning her role in Prince Charles' divorce from Princess Diana.

However, in February 2022 the Queen shared her "sincere wish," expecting her to become the Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

What are the duties of a Queen Consort?

The duties of a Queen Consort are very similar to that of the First Lady of the United States. They don't have a job description or official duties but are expected to be a role model for the general public. They have to play the part of a loving and supporting partner to the King.

One of the most important duties of a Queen Consort is to provide heirs to the crown, but that won't be the case for Charles and Camilla, who are 73 and 75 years old, respectively. King Charles III has two sons from Princess Diana- Prince William and Prince Harry.

Additionally, as Charles' partner, Camilla will have to continue accompanying her husband on royal tours, meets and ceremonies. The couple has been married for over 17 years.

However, as one of the highest ranking royals, she is not allowed to get involved in political matters.

When will the coronation take place?

Per Kate William (a gustito professor at England’s Reading University) Prince Charles, will not wear a crown just yet. “The ceremony usually takes a year bc it’s seem as unseemly, to have a coronation straight after someone’s death” QueenElizabeth #QueenElizabethII Per Kate William (a gustito professor at England’s Reading University) Prince Charles, will not wear a crown just yet. “The ceremony usually takes a year bc it’s seem as unseemly, to have a coronation straight after someone’s death” QueenElizabeth #QueenElizabethII Per Kate William (a gustito professor at England’s Reading University) Prince Charles, will not wear a crown just yet. “The ceremony usually takes a year bc it’s seem as unseemly, to have a coronation straight after someone’s death” https://t.co/W8YMO9oNeB

While Charles has already taken his place as the King of England, the coronation could take months to take place. Camilla will be crowned with the Queen Mother's platinum-and-diamond tiara, created for George VI's coronation in 1937. It features thousands of diamonds, including the infamous 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond from India. The ownership of the diamond has been a long-going debate.

The crown was last seen in public resting on the Queen Mother's coffin at her funeral in 2002. Queen Mother was Queen Elizabeth II's mother.

