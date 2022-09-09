How long did Queen Elizabeth reign? Britain’s longest-serving monarch passes away at 96

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, much to the shock of people around the world. Though her deteriorating health and age were public news for quite a while, such was the impact of the longest-serving monarch in the history of the country, that her demise was always expected to cause this sort of a reaction.

As the world looks back in admiration and remembrance, it is vital to note how tenacious her reign was. Queen Elizabeth II witnessed the horrors of the Second World War, the coronavirus pandemic, and everything in between.

Beginning in 1952, the monarch reigned for a massive 70 years, something no one else has achieved in the history of the great country. Moreover, she has achieved significant growth during her long reign, while also maintaining diplomatic relationships with most countries.

Here is a look back at the brilliant and lengthy reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years

Queen Elizabeth was only 25 years old when she stepped up to the massive responsibility of being the queen of a nation. She became queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand upon the death of her father, George VI, on February 6, 1952. Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953.

The 20th century was far from the best time for a monarchy, with many reforms and changes trying to uproot the very foundation of this system. Many monarchs fell from grace while many others were replaced, executed, or imprisoned. Elizabeth II, however, thrived as the new leader of the nation.

She stepped in in the aftermath of World War II, one of the most historically complex periods, and somehow managed to hold the reigns of the nation for 70 years, going through various changes at every juncture.

One of her strongest suits was that she was a blank slate. Queen Elizabeth was anything her people needed her to be.

A formal royal advisor said:

"Because she has spent her entire life being such a closed book, people project onto her whatever they want her to. Because she’s not showing any emotion at all, she’s not dividing that audience. She’s not on one side or the other. And that must be exhausting for her."

Whatever she did, it worked like a charm, making her one of the most popular figures in the history of Britain. This year, she became the first monarch to rule for 70 years. The United Kingdom and the Commonwealth held a Platinum Jubilee in honor of this achievement.

It will be quite some time before the nation is over this loss. It will likely be a long process.

Edited by Prem Deshpande