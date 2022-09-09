When did Princess Diana pass away? History explored as netizens express disappointment over Camilla Parker-Bowles becoming Queen Consort

Internet users are evoking their love for Princess Diana after Prince Charles's wife Camilla Parker- Bowles is slated to become the Queen Consort. Several well-wishers are still mourning the sudden death of Diana, who passed away in a car crash on August 31, 1997.

Charles and Camilla married in 2005, and since then, Camilla has taken up numerous royal duties.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, after 70 years of reign. Prince Charles is expected to take up the throne with his wife Camilla by his side.

Princess Diana's death shook the entire world

Princess Diana died in Paris after incurring fatal injuries from a car crash on August 31, 1997. Diana was only 36 years old at the time of her death. She was buried at the Spencer Estate grounds in Althorp Park.

According to reports, the paparazzi followed the princess when the accident happened. During that time, Diana's driver was driving under the influence at a very high speed. He lost control over the car and crashed into a tunnel wall, further ramming into a pillar.

The princess was accompanied by Dodi Fayed and their bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones during the crash. Fayed and Paul were killed instantly, while Diana incurred fatal injuries. Emergency services rushed her to the hospital, but the princess could not survive.

She suffered a chest injury, a concussion, a broken arm, and a cut to her thigh from the crash. Her chest wounds were severe as her heart was displaced, and she suffered a tear in her pulmonary vein, causing internal bleeding.

The incident occurred only a year after her divorce from Charles was officiated. The couple separated in 1992, citing incompatibility.

Internet users expressed disappointment over Camilla Parker Bowles becoming Queen Consort

Prince Charles succeeds as the king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will become the Queen Consort, but internet users are not happy with it.

They blamed Camilla for Charles and Diana's divorce. Many praised the late princess and said they would recognize her as the queen.

🌈🍒พิวาน🍒🌈 @bluepiwanx_ Diana would have been the Queen,not Camila

Diana would have been the Queen,not Camila https://t.co/v3BGtoNi8i

Karina @GarciSkarina ATTE. EVERYBODY IN THIS PLANET @Reuters Camila Parker Queen?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 NO, NO, NO… DIANA IS THE ONLY ONE RECOGNIZE AS QUEENATTE. EVERYBODY IN THIS PLANET @Reuters Camila Parker Queen?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 NO, NO, NO… DIANA IS THE ONLY ONE RECOGNIZE AS QUEEN 🇬🇧 ATTE. EVERYBODY IN THIS PLANET 🌏

lu🥀 @hanleiarey camila you will never be diana camila you will never be diana https://t.co/z2Jrcm9MGA

Jorge González @Jorgeglezspear



It's a shame that the one who destroyed Carlos's marriage is now the queen consort, Camila who put together the wedding with Diana and continues to be the lover. I think of Diana and it breaks my heart . London Bridge fell long ago.It's a shame that the one who destroyed Carlos's marriage is now the queen consort, Camila who put together the wedding with Diana and continues to be the lover. I think of Diana and it breaks my heart . London Bridge fell long ago. It's a shame that the one who destroyed Carlos's marriage is now the queen consort, Camila who put together the wedding with Diana and continues to be the lover. I think of Diana and it breaks my heart .💔 https://t.co/CpigkafhOu

The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️ @iamchanteezy Back in the late 1980s, Princess Diana came to New York to visit the Pediatric AIDS Unit @ Harlem Hospital Center. As you see, she’s interactive w/ the children living w/ AIDS. She was a real one. Kate and Camila can’t never be empathetic as Forever Princess Dana. Back in the late 1980s, Princess Diana came to New York to visit the Pediatric AIDS Unit @ Harlem Hospital Center. As you see, she’s interactive w/ the children living w/ AIDS. She was a real one. Kate and Camila can’t never be empathetic as Forever Princess Dana. https://t.co/oi69LjI4p2

Snookum💫🇵🇸 @thekhanfactor



Ew. something not right about visualizing Camila Parker Bowles as the Queen Consort of England.



#QueenElizabeth #PrincessDiana Princess Diana would’ve been queen consort today.Ew. something not right about visualizing Camila Parker Bowles as the Queen Consort of England. Princess Diana would’ve been queen consort today.👑 Ew. something not right about visualizing Camila Parker Bowles as the Queen Consort of England.#QueenElizabeth #PrincessDiana https://t.co/UGYK5RRmKZ

Mar⁷ | ♡ @mochijamss Camila Parker who? We only know diana de Gales la verdadera reina Camila Parker who? We only know diana de Gales la verdadera reina 👑 https://t.co/BronNEe765

Camilla belongs to an aristocratic family with close links to the royal family. In 1970, at 23, she met Charles, 11 years before the prince's first wedding in July 1981. The pair grew close but were separated due to Charles' eight months of naval duty. During that gap, Camilla married army officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973.

Camilla and Charles later reconnected around 1986. After their relationship came to light, Camilla separated from her husband and filed for divorce in January 1995.

They continued their relationship after Charles and Diana separated in 1996 and married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in 2005. Camilla and Charles do not have any kids together, but both have children from their respective previous marriages.

The incoming Queen Consort is the patron and president of more than 90 charities. She is a public speaker for variety of campaigns regarding s*xual violence and domestic abuse.

