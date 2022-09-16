What is HRH in the Royal family? Status and title meaning explained amid reports of Prince Harry and Meghan being 'furious' over children's snub

With King Charles III’s reign beginning, the question of who holds the HRH titles has risen. Sources recently claimed that the new monarch would not bestow the titles of HRH or Her/His Royal Highness on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, which left the California-based family unhappy.

Following a week of tense negotiations, King Charles III concluded that his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet would be given the titles of Prince and Princess. However, the California-based grandkids will not be given HRH titles. This comes after their parents left their royal duties and the UK in 2020.

An insider told a UK publication that Archie and Lilibet - three and one year old, respectively - will not be given the titles of HRH as “they are not working royals.”

The royal family reportedly had “a lot of talks over the past week” following the death of the 96-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s behavior, an insider said:

“They have been relentless since the Queen died… have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.”

What does the HRH title signify?

In 1917, King George V declared that sons, daughters, and grandchildren of the sovereign’s male line were entitled to hold HRH titles. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II declared that all children of the Prince of Wales’ eldest son, Prince William, would be entitled to the royal titles. However, the declaration did not mention what would happen to Prince Harry’s children.

Bravebelly2 3786 @Bravebelly2 Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet - fine But as their parents are not working royals NO HRH. Title’s were of no consequence to Me-again.

The Markles want the HRH so that they can claim taxpayer paid security.

The title gives a working royal access to salary and security. In social situations, it would also mean that people would have to bow or curtsy once the title-holder approaches.

The title is not awarded to all royal members of the family. Many minor royals do not hold the title. For instance, Princess Anne denied the title for her children, Peter Philips and Zara Tindall. Also, Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, does not hold the royal title.

Prince Andrew, however, accepted the title for his children, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. The Queen also assigned the title to some who married into the royal family, like Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Why Not Scotland 🇺🇦 @mckinlay_liz Inverness is my home city. I object strongly to Prince Andrew being given the title. This cannot stand. Inverness is my home city. I object strongly to Prince Andrew being given the title. This cannot stand.

Recently, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, lost his HRH title after he was linked to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The prince had to relinquish his military status and royal patronage after being accused of s*x trafficking.

Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, were also stripped of their titles after they divorced their respective husbands, the current monarch and Andrew.

Kate 🇺🇦🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🇪🇺 @katiecoo06 Before anybody has a complete meltdown over the HRH, remember Diana, after her divorce did not have HRH in her title. I’m pretty sure those kids will be ok . Before anybody has a complete meltdown over the HRH, remember Diana, after her divorce did not have HRH in her title. I’m pretty sure those kids will be ok .

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex also relinquished their titles after they stepped down from being working royals in 2020.

In 2021, Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that she learned that her children would not be getting the titles and was shocked by the announcement. Meghan expressed her concern for her children’s security. She said:

“All around this same time — we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children hold HRH titles.

