Meghan Markle's curtsy video goes viral as internet gushes over flawless execution 

Meghan Markle recently won hearts across the internet as a video of her offering curtsy during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service went viral online.

The actress and her husband Prince Harry joined other members of the Royal Family at the Queen’s procession where the latter’s coffin was taken to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace.

During the event, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen walking behind Prince Harry and Kate Middleton. Markle was then seen passing by the coffin and paying her respects to the late monarch by offering a deep curtsy and bowing her head.

Several images also captured the moment where Markle was seen curtsying in front of the Queen's remains. In the photos, Prince Harry can also be seen standing next to his wife while bowing down his head.

Reports suggest that Markle also wore jewelry as a tribute to the late monarch. She donned a pair of pearl diamond earrings that the late Queen reportedly gave her previously as a present.

On Sunday, Princess Anne was also seen showing a similar form of curtsy while paying respect to her mother when her coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyrood in Edinburgh. However, the Sussexes were reportedly absent from the Scotland procession.

Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle’s curtsy for Queen Elizabeth II

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Royals at the Queen’s funeral service. The actress was spotted arriving at the venue with the Countess of Wessex, Sophie, in a separate car from Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla Bowles.

Shortly after, Markle was seen paying respect to the late Queen by offering a curtsy. As the videos of that moment surfaced on social media platforms, netizens took to Twitter to praise the actress for her flawless and graceful execution of the curtsy and her respectful gesture:

Kesha @queenbletti Her curtsy is flawless Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex Her curtsy is flawless Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex ❤😍👑 https://t.co/cGXp6uEgES

Subomi✨ @itsSubomi Meghan Markle’s curtsy today was fantastic my God. Meghan Markle’s curtsy today was fantastic my God.

Kirsty @MasonEyes I’m not the biggest fan of Meghan Markle but fair play, that was a damn good curtsy I’m not the biggest fan of Meghan Markle but fair play, that was a damn good curtsy

#MeghanMarkle #HarryandMeghan The Duchess of Sussex executes a flawless curtsy class woman The Duchess of Sussex executes a flawless curtsy class woman #MeghanMarkle #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/B1CB5AczzP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reunion with the Royals comes shortly after as the family mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022, aged 96.

The Sussexes' relationship with other royals has been largely scrutinized ever since they stepped down from their duties in 2020 to move out of England and settle in California with their two children.

However, Markle has always praised the Queen and her relationship with the late monarch. During her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Horrible Bosses star had said:

“The Queen has always been wonderful to me... I really loved being in her company.”

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, Prince Harry also shared a heartfelt statement about his late grandmother. He shared:

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

He also further added:

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in Westminster Hall until September 18 for the state funeral. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will then reportedly join other members of the Royal Family for the Queen’s final funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

