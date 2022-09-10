Will Meghan Markle attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral? Absence and more details explored 

Meghan Markle was one of the few royal family members who avoided flying to Balmoral Castle in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was seen arriving in Scotland hours after the news of the monarch’s demise.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry previously traveled to the UK from Germany, where he was promoting the Invictus Games with his wife. During the Queen’s demise, both Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly in London for prior commitments.

Reports suggest that the couple initially planned to travel to Scotland together, but the Horrible Bosses star was ultimately not seen at Balmoral alongside her husband. Although Prince Harry and Markle did not share an official statement about the Queen’s passing, the duo paid a tribute to the monarch on their official website.

The home page of the Archewell site was modified to a black background with white text that read:

“In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

Although it is unclear why Meghan Markle was absent from the royal gathering, it is likely that she might attend the Queen’s state funeral that is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

However, no official confirmation of her presence has been made available so far.

Exploring the reason behind Meghan Markle’s absence from Scotland Royal gathering

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family has been under scrutiny ever since the couple decided to step down as working royals and relocated to America in 2020.

Although the Sussexes were spotted with the Queen earlier this year, Markle was absent from the Scotland gathering of royal family members after the monarch’s death. Additionally, Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, was also missing from Balmoral Castle.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared that a source confirmed that Markle would be staying in England but refrained from attending her scheduled WellChild Awards.

Omid Scobie @scobie A source has shared an update stating that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral.



Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight’s WellChild Awards). A source has shared an update stating that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral.Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight’s WellChild Awards).

He also mentioned that Kate Middleton was in Windsor with her three children and could not attend the gathering as the kids had their first day at Lambrook School.

In light of Meghan Markle’s absence from Scotland, BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell suggested that the former might not be welcomed within close circles of the family:

“She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it,”

However, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital and argued that Markle was possibly missing from the event in line with Middleton's decision to stay at Windsor.

“It is likely due to the fact that the Duchess of Cambridge stayed behind.”

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at Buckingham Palace.



Upon arrival, Their Majesties received a warm reception from members of the public who were paying their respects. The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at Buckingham Palace.Upon arrival, Their Majesties received a warm reception from members of the public who were paying their respects. https://t.co/1kw62rljUI

The Duchess of Sussex also missed Prince Philip’s funeral ceremony when he passed away last year as she was heavily pregnant with her third child, Lilibet and doctors asked her not to fly in that condition.

However, as the Queen’s state funeral and burial ceremony will take place in the UK, it is possible that Markel will get to attend the event this time.

A look into Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship

Meghan Markle first met Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 (Image via Pop Crave/Twitter)

Meghan Markle reportedly met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time in 2017 after Prince Harry proposed to her following a year of dating. According to the BBC, the duo had an hour-long meet-and-greet and the Queen’s corgi reportedly grew fond of Markle.

Shortly after, Markle showered praise on the Queen while speaking to the press. She called the Queen an incredible woman and continued:

“To be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother… all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her.”

In March 2021, Meghan Markle told CBS that she once traveled with the Queen to Cheshire and she reminded her of her grandmother:

“We were in the car going between engagements. And she has a blanket that sits across her knees for warmth, and it was chilly. And she was like, ‘Meghan, come on,’ and put it over my knees as well... and it made me think of my grandmother, where she’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming.”

Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced intense scrutiny after opening up about alleged incidents of racism within the royal family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, the former clarified that he had never attempted to “blindside’ his grandmother:

“No, I would never blindside my grandmother, I have too much respect for her.”

Despite the speculations, Prince Harry and Markle named their daughter Lilibet after the Queen’s nickname. The pair also visited Windsor Castle in April and attended Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

