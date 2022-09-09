What is the 10-day plan after Queen Elizabeth II’s demise? Burial, service arrangements, commemoration, and more details 

Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 after dealing with multiple health issues in recent months. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had a "peaceful" death surrounded by her family at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

King Charles III also issued an official statement and mentioned that the Queen's demise was a moment of "greatest sadness" for every member of the Royal family:

“We mourn profoundly the passing of the cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Following the Queen's demise, her eldest son King Charles III immediately succeeded the title and became the oldest person to assume the British Throne. According to the BBC, the Queen's coffin will reportedly be returned to London, and she will be laid in Westminster Hall for nearly four days before her funeral.

A look into the commemorations for Queen Elizabeth II

Following the announcement by newly-elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss, flags across the royal residences and government buildings were lowered to half-mast. The official website of the Royal Family featured a black holding page with a short statement about the Queen's passing.

All government websites also featured a black banner following the announcement of the death. A tribute to the Queen will be paid in the parliament. Flags for the Accession Council will be at full mast for 24 hours and return at half-mast until the day after the funeral.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

Hyde Park and Town Hall are expected to organize ceremonial gun salutes and a minute's silence on the first day of mourning. As per the tradition of Buckingham Palace, the framed formal announcement of the monarch's death will be fixed on the railings.

When and where will Queen Elizabeth's state funeral take place?

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will reportedly be placed at Westminster Abbey four to five days before her funeral. Her body will be carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in a slow procession that will include members of the Royal Family and a military parade.

As per The Guardian, the nation will observe two minutes of silence, followed by a one-hour service. Another large procession will be organized to take the coffin to Hyde Park in a gun carriage before being transferred to a state vehicle to travel to Windsor.

A committal service will reportedly occur at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Shortly after, the coffin will be placed in the royal vault. Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly be buried beside her husband, Prince Philip, on the royal grounds.

The public can pay respect to Queen Elizabeth for 23 hours a day at Westminster Hall (Image via The Royal Family/Twitter)

The state funeral will allow the general public to pay their homage to the Queen. Her coffin will reportedly be mounted in the middle of Westminster Hall before the burial and will remain open to the public for 23 hours a day.

A look into the additional services for Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III will reportedly travel to Wales to attend a service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff. He will then visit the Welsh Senedd to receive a motion of condolence.

The king will also meet with the Welsh First Minister while Commonwealth detachments will begin to arrive in London. The former would also visit Northern Ireland to receive a condolence message at Hillsborough Castle.

He is also expected to attend St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast for a service of prayer and reflections on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, before her coffin is flown to London.

Another ceremonial procession is expected from Holyrood along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral for a service that members of the royal family will likely attend. Following the service, the St Giles' Cathedral will be open to the public for 24 hours for a moment of lying at rest.

The Queen's coffin might leave Balmoral by road and be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Meanwhile, proclamations in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and tributes in parliament will continue.

How will King Charles III be proclaimed?

King Charles III immediately assumed the throne after Queen Elizabeth's passing (Image via Colin Brazier/Twitter)

The new King Charles III will reportedly have meetings with the British PM, the cabinet, the archbishop of Canterbury, the dean of Westminster, and the leader of the opposition. Additionally, the new king is expected to have his first audience with the prime minister.

The Accession Council, including senior government officials and privy counselors, will likely meet at St James's Palace on Saturday for the principal proclamation of King Charles III.

Platinum Jubilee News @Platinum2022 The Prime Minister confirms that His Majesty will be known as King Charles III. The Prime Minister confirms that His Majesty will be known as King Charles III. https://t.co/GlZPzxoXWh

The proclamation will reportedly be read publicly from a balcony at St James's Palace. His proclamation will also be read at the Royal Exchange in the City of London.

He may meet with the Earl Marshal to sign the complete funeral plans and organize a broadcast for the country and the Commonwealth by the end of this week.

