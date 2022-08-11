Did Gladys Knight pass away? Death rumors debunked

Acclaimed singer Gladys Knight recently became the latest celebrity to fall victim to an online death hoax.

The Grammy-nominated artist's prolonged absence from social media further became a cause for concern. However, the reason might have been her busy schedule as she has been preparing for an upcoming show.

Gladys Knight's death rumors proved to be fake

Rumors of Gladys Knight's death emerged from a YouTube channel, Allan Radio. The channel posted a video where they said that Knight was confirmed dead.

Allan Radio has also been trending online for spreading death rumors of several other celebrities in the last few hours, including actress Ann-Margret, singer Simon Le Bon, actor Tom Selleck, actress Anne Heche, and many more.

The comments have been turned off for videos posted on the channel, which goes on to prove that the news they have been spreading is not true. While the news of Knight's death went viral on the internet, and her representatives did not reveal anything, people were concerned about her and reacted to the same on social media.

One of One @naptural_mae now I’m in a bad mood for no reason Why my mom call me to tell me Gladys Knight died (I rebuke it) I start to cry cause I adore her. I search it and don’t see anything. My mom said she saw it on YouTubenow I’m in a bad mood for no reason Why my mom call me to tell me Gladys Knight died (I rebuke it) I start to cry cause I adore her. I search it and don’t see anything. My mom said she saw it on YouTube 😒 now I’m in a bad mood for no reason

Kaavia’s Wade virtual auntie @mrstealyourwig1 Facebook always killing someone off..

Now it’s Gladys Knight Facebook always killing someone off..Now it’s Gladys Knight

Meanwhile, this recent incident has increased the need to check the source revealing any news. This needs to be considered an example of relying on legit sources that are well-known over the internet.

Gladys Knight is currently busy with her upcoming show at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. She will be a special guest on the last tour of The O'Jays, Last Stop On The Love Train. The performance is scheduled for August 12 at 7 PM.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Box Offices at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre.

In brief, about Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight is called the Empress of Soul and gained recognition for her work with The Pips from 1960 to 1980. The group included her brother Merald "Bubba" Knight and cousins William Guest and Edward Patten.

Knight gained recognition for her work with The Pips and her successful solo career (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Following her work with The Pips, she pursued a solo career where two of her singles topped the Billboard Hot 100. She is a recipient of seven Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

She is also famous for recording the theme song for the James Bond film, Licence to Kill. She made her acting debut in 1976 with the film Pipe Dreams and continued to appear in films like Hollywood Homicide, and I Can Do Bad All by Myself.

The 78-year-old has appeared on TV shows like Benson, New York Undercover, The Jamie Foxx Show, Las Vegas, 30 Rock, and more. She also participated in the 14th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

