Influencers promote permanent bracelet on social media: Everything to know before taking part in the trend 

Permanent bracelets are now the sign of commitment, be it to your best friend, your significant other or any loved one. They have obtained a spotlight in the evolving line of permanent jewelry that has taken over TikTok. These bracelets, available in both gold and silver, have been promoted by multiple fashion influencers on the popular content app.

But there is a catch. As the name suggests, these bracelets are not removable. Once put on, they can only be taken off with wire cutters. Signifying an unbreakable, permanent relationship with whomever you decide to share the bracelets with, there are a few things that you would want to know before you make the decision to get them.

Everything to know about permanent bracelets

While there were days when best friends shared similar-looking pendants, times have changed now. The recent promotion of these dainty pieces of jewelry began when influencer Jaclyn Forbes decided to get them for her best friend and herself. These bracelets were designed by the Canadian jewelry designer, Leah Alexander.

Forbes who got these bracelets at Spark Studio, Toronto, and shared her entire experience with her followers on TikTok. According to Forbes, the welding process is not painful at all. She captioned her video saying:

“You’ll either love it or hate it: A PERMANENT BRACELET!!?”

After Forbes’ TikTok video went viral, several other TikTokers endorsed their love for permanent bracelets, making the product the next most desired piece of jewelry for many.

Do you always complain about losing jewelry or bracelets slipping off your wrists? Then these might be just for you. But there might be reasons to not go for these bracelets too.

alice🐿🖤 @aliceemg95 #Igotsparked Permanent bracelets with the baby sister, it's a forever thing🤍 Permanent bracelets with the baby sister, it's a forever thing🤍✨ #Igotsparked https://t.co/t3lJhJ4WcO

While these are extremely beautiful and meaningful gestures of love, there might be restrictions as to who can get these bracelets. People in occupations such as medicine might not be allowed to have a metal bracelet on their wrists at certain places, like operation theaters, laboratories, etc., to ensure proper conduct and safety.

So if you’re ready to take your commitment to the next level, want to make a grand gesture, and don’t have professional or personal restrictions, you can decide on getting these permanent bracelets. These are available at Space Studio and also at several other jewelry studios on Instagram. All you need to do is search #permanentbracelet and you will be set.

