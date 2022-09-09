Why was Prince Philip not King Consort? Internet questions Camilla's new title as Queen Consort in the wake of British monarch's death

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, held the title of the Duke of Edinburgh for several years even after the Queen assumed the throne until his death in April 2021 and was never addressed as “King Consort.”

In the wake of the monarch’s demise on September 8, her eldest son with Prince Philip, King Charles III, immediately ascended to the throne. Meanwhile, the latter’s second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, earned the title of the “Queen Consort of the United Kingdom” as per the Queen's wishes.

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth mentioned that Bowles would be known as Queen Consort when her son assumes the British throne. Ahead of the 70th anniversary celebration of her monarchy, the Queen announced:

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The-then Prince Charles issued a statement stating that he and his wife had decided to honor the wishes of his mother:

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer also confirmed that Charles and Camilla “have indicated they will follow her [the Queen’s] wishes.”

However, Camilla Bowles’ Queen Consort title in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death prompted several social media users to question why Prince Philip was not given the title of King Consort.

Netizens raises questions on Camilla Bowles’ ‘Queen Consort’ title

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after a historic 70-year reign. Following her demise, her eldest son assumed the throne by becoming King Charles III while his wife Camille Bowles earned the title of Queen Consort.

However, netizens immediately questioned why the new King’s wife earned the title of Queen Consort when Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip was never given the title of King Consort. Several people also took to Twitter to share their queries and opinions on the same:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Camilla Bowles or the British Royal Family will address the ongoing doubts among the public in the days to come.

Exploring Prince Philip’s title during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Philip became the Duke of Edinburgh after his wedding to the Queen (Image via Couture and Royals/Twitter)

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II met when the former was the Prince of Greece and Denmark. The duo married on November 20, 1947 and Prince Philip became the Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich.

As per British history, men who have tied the knot with a Queen have never held the title of a King but are instead addressed as Prince Consort, a title introduced by Queen Victoria to her husband Albert.

Reports suggest that after Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s wedding, the latter decided to reject the title of Prince Consort. Because of this, Prince Philip was only known as the Duke of Edinburgh and later as a Prince of the United Kingdom, following the Queen’s decision.

In 1957, Queen Elizabeth II announced the title of her husband as a Prince. The statement obtained by The Independent reads:

“The Queen has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm bearing date 22nd February, 1957, to give and grant unto His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, K.G., K.T., G.B.E., the style and titular dignity of a Prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Whitehall.”

Adding further information about the new title, it continued:

“The Queen has been pleased to declare her will and pleasure that His ‘Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh shall henceforth be known as His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

Hence, the Duke was not given the title of King Consort as the husband of a ruling female monarch is called Prince Consort as per the rules of British Royalty. Meanwhile, the title of Queen is reportedly reserved only for females who directly inherit the throne.

According to the royal convention, the wife of a King is always given the title of Queen Consort. This is why Camilla Bowles, as the wife of King Charles III, has received the title of Queen Consort, but Prince Philip, as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was not given the title of King Consort.

