Fact Check: Did Oprah Winfrey die? Ominous RIP Oprah text explained 

Recently, rumors of Oprah Winfrey's death have flooded the internet. This comes after netizens received a message with "RIP Oprah" written in it. However, the television host is alive.

Several users were sent a text message which read "RIP Oprah" with a link that would take one to another website. This message, of course, triggered a wave of concern. It remains unclear why random netizens received the message, with the sender remaining unknown.

It seems like Winfrey is the latest celebrity to fall victim to death hoaxes. Due to the power of social media, people inevitably spread false information simply to amass views online. In recent months, A-list celebrities like Tom Holland, Will Smith, Drake, and Justin Timberlake have also become victims of internet death hoaxes.

Oprah Winfrey is not dead: The host is involved in the production of a biopic

The 68-year-old television host is alive and well. Happy magazine reported that she is currently engrossed in the production stage of a biopic. The aforementioned text messages seem to be a scam many people have fallen for.

Winfrey remains active on her social media platforms. She is proactive on her Instagram accounts, going by the names - oprah, oprahdaily, oprahsbookclub, and owntv.

Her most recent Instagram post was a video where she honored her father, Vernon Winfrey. The television host gave followers a glimpse into her private life through this footage.

The journalist was also spotted in California six days ago after returning from her father's funeral in Nashville. Her father passed away after battling cancer. He owned a barbershop and was a city councilman in Nashville as well. Speaking of his passing, the media mogul wrote in an Instagram post:

“ Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”

Everything to know about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Recently, it has been revealed that Quinta Brunson will be playing Winfrey in Al Yankovic's biopic. The Roku's Channel will release Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which will include Brunson, best known for creating Abbott Elementary. The biopic will also star Daniel Radcliffe.

According to EW, the movie's synopsis encompasses all parts of Yankovic's life. It read that it holds:

“nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

Along with Brunson appearing in the movie, the cast includes Evan Rachel Wood, who will play Madonna, Julianna Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic's parents, and Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento.

The release date of the movie has not been made public.

