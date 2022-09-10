Does Kate Middleton have royal blood? Lineage explored as Princess of Wales spotted for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

Kate Middleton was recently photographed for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's passing on September 8, 2022. On the same day, King Charles III named Kate the Princess of Wales. The day after the Queen’s demise, Kate appeared in her car as she headed to pick up her and Prince William’s three kids from their first day at school.

Princess Kate Middleton was dressed in a black sweater, pair of sunglasses, and pearl earrings.

Kate Middleton seen one day after Queen's death as she went to pick up her kids from school. (Image via Reuters)

Did Kate Middleton know the royal family long before her marriage to Prince William?

As Kate Middleton was seen picking up Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis from Lambrook School, netizens wondered if Kate Middleton had royal blood, since the Princess of Wales already knew the royal family much before she even met her now-husband, Prince William.

Princess Kate’s grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton, was seen in an old and very rare picture with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The picture in question is from the Duke’s trip to South America in 1962.

However, the princess’ grandfather was not related to the royal family as he was an RAF fighter pilot during the Second World War. At the same time, Kate’s great-grandmother Olive Middleton belongs to a wealthy house that often hosted the royal family.

Kate's grandfather with Prince Phillip during his South American Tour in 1962. (Image via twitter)

At the same time, there is speculation that Kate and William are 14th cousins, but there is no proof of this news. Thus, Kate Middleton, just like Meghan Markle, is considered a “commoner” as she does not come from an aristocratic family like Princess Diana did.

However, soon after Queen Elizabeth passed away, King Charles III declared that his eldest son, Prince William, would now be the prince of Wales. So what would happen to the duties of Prince and Princess Kate?

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton have new duties?

After becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple will now be taking care of the Duchy of Cornwall. It is a working 150,000-acre estate in England complete with its own food company. The business fetches a multimillion-dollar income. This income helps in paying for the private expenses of the royal family.

At the moment, no formal responsibilities have been given to the Prince and Princess of Wales by the parliament. However, the new king did speak in a pre-recorded message on Friday that broadcast the new titles being given to William and Kate. The King said:

“As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.”

Talking about the entire British royal family, it was Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who got married to Queen Elizabeth II and gave birth to King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Anne, and Prince Edward.

Prince William is the son of King Charles III, who married Kate and gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The other son of King Charles III, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, who are the parents of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

