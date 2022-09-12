"The Queen's favorite for a reason": Prince Harry wins hearts by sharing touching statement in honor of Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, released a statement remembering his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an emotional writeup, Prince Harry said that he was grateful for the memories he could share with his "Granny."

His touching tribute, released on Sussex's official website for the Archewell Foundation, went viral on Twitter with netizens sharing their take on Prince Harry's words for his grandmother.

Vee 🎙 Sussex Set Podcast @MeghanMood Such a touching statement from Prince Harry. He was the Queen’s favorite for a reason. Such a touching statement from Prince Harry. He was the Queen’s favorite for a reason. https://t.co/9uv2G8GXDR

In his statement, Prince Harry also thanked his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for her "commitment to service" and "sound advice" and "infectious smile." He noted that he is ready to "honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Netizens praise Prince Harry for his heartfelt statement on Queen Elizabeth II's demise

Twitterati showered their admiration for Harry for his words after Queen Elizabeth II's death. While one user said that his statement was "warm and heartfelt," another user noted that his tribute made them tear up.

messiah.marley @MarleyMessiah 🏽 @MeghanMood So warm and heartfelt my prayers for Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their children. @MeghanMood So warm and heartfelt my prayers for Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their children.❤️🙏🏽

In Harry's statement, the Duke of Sussex mentioned how the Queen was a "guiding compass" to them. He further added:

"Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

Glow @SussexRoyalGlow What a lovely statement by Prince Harry about his grandmother The Queen. What a lovely statement by Prince Harry about his grandmother The Queen. https://t.co/iH9lmn3tNH

Ange Andrews @andrews_ange @ABC What a statement! Humanizes the Queen! Infact Prince Harry has always done so. @ABC What a statement! Humanizes the Queen! Infact Prince Harry has always done so.

Prince Harry remembers the time spent with his "Commander-in-Chief" Queen Elizabeth II

In a statement uploaded to his Archewell Foundation website, Prince Harry recalled the "first meetings" that he had with his "granny" Queen Elizabeth II. In his statement, he wrote:

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have two children: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3 and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1. The couple moved to the United States in January 2020 and welcomed Lilibet in June 2021. Archie was born in 2019.

Interestingly, Harry and Meghan named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth's nickname 'Lilibet' and her middle name is a tribute to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II met her great grandchildren Archie and Lilibet when the Sussexes were in the United Kingdom for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

In the same statement, Harry further added:

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Emotionally noting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's deaths, the Duke of Sussex also mentioned:

"We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

The monarch's husband, Prince Philip, passed away at the age of 99, in April 2021. They were married for 73 years and have four children together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently joined the Prince of Wales, William and Princess of Wales, Catherine, to view floral tributes to the Queen from the public outside Windsor Castle. The four royals met and interacted with the crowd while sharing hugs and handshakes with well-wishers.

Edited by Somava