WATCH: Video of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion outside Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth II’s death goes viral online

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to walk around Windsor Castle after the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The brothers were accompanied by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The group strolled around the castle, taking flowers and other gift items left for the longest reigning British monarch.

According to PEOPLE, Prince William invited his younger brother and his partner because he thought it was an "important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family."

The Princes of England also went to Balmoral Castle after the news of the Queen's death broke. However, they were not accompanied by their wives.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

The group accepted flowers and gifts offered to respect Queen Elizabeth

People anticipated a reunion between the Princes and their families after news of Queen Elizabeth's death broke into public. Royal expert Katie Nicholls told a media house:

"I think there is every hope that this will hopefully trigger some sort of reconciliation between these two brothers, who for the past 18 months have really been brothers at war."

They proved to be right as the group made an appearance outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10.

While talking about the incident, a palace insider told PEOPLE:

"It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

The insider also added that security did not expect both the couples to make an appearance together.

William had also attended his father's official proclaiming monarch at St. James's Palace in London earlier that day.

The Prince of Wales released an official statement remembering Queen Elizabeth on Saturday. The royals remembered the Queen as "an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute."

The message continued with:

"I, however, have lost a grandmother, and while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."

He added that not only he but also his wife had the opportunity to receive twenty years of "guidance and support" from the Queen.

The Prince continued by talking about how the Queen had been beside him in good and bad times. He thanked the late monarchy for her kindness towards him and his family. He further added:

"I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was of a different age, but always relevant to us all."

He concluded the statement by announcing his support for the new King and his father, Charles III.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have a strained relationship with the royal family

The public appearance of the two brothers and their wives is a significant step because of the family's strained relationship.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan were visiting the UK for charity events when Queen Elizabeth's health started to deplete. Harry went to meet his grandmother but was advised not to bring his wife along.

Reports say that Charles "made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome" and that visitors should be "limited to the very closest family." It is also reported that Harry was not only the last person to visit Balmoral Castle, but also the first one to leave on Friday, September 9.

The rift between William and Harry is said to have begun in 2018 when Harry accused William of ignoring Meghan. Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made numerous claims against the Royal family.

