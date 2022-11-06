Who plays Princess Diana in The Crown Season 5? Elizabeth Debicki thought Netflix series was a documentary

The Crown Season 5, the highly intriguing new season of the acclaimed and highly popular drama series, will arrive on Netflix this Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 3 am ET. Well-known and highly promising Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will be seen portraying the titular character, Princess Diana, in Season 5 of the series.

Peter Morgan is the creator of the highly electrifying and absorbing historic series. He has written all the episodes of the upcoming fifth season of the series as well. As stated in the official Netflix synopsis for The Crown Season 5:

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for The Crown Season 5 below:

After viewers witnessed a number of promising glimpses of actress Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Netflix's trailer for The Crown Season 5, they have been quite curious to see how the actress' portrayal of Princess Diana will turn out in Season 5 of the Netflix series.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Elizabeth Debicki said, while talking about The Crown Season 5:

"I understand what the show is, and what it’s trying to do. I also understand the reaction to it. I think this is a period of time that’s been told many times over and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect people enter into these stories with....I mean, it is clearly fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors, playing parts. I never watched The Crown and thought, this is a documentary, or this is obviously true."

Learn all about actress Elizabeth Debicki who plays Princess Diana in The Crown Season 5, before the new season arrives on Netflix

A still of Elizabeth Debicki (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

The 32-year-old highly talented Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki entered the world of acting with her portrayal of the character Chloë in the 2010 play The Gift, at the prestigious Melbourne Theatre Company.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Jordan Baker in the popular 2013 movie The Great Gatsby, Mina Jensen in the 2018 movie The Cloverfield Paradox, Virginia Woolf in the 2018 movie Vita & Virginia and Catherine Barton in the 2020 movie Tenet.

Elizabeth Debicki has also been a part of a few other notable plays, including The Maids and The Red Barn.

The Australian actress has also been a part of several other well-known movies, entailing A Few Best Men, Macbeth, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Everest, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Tale, Breath, Peter Rabbit, The Burnt Orange Heresy, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and more.

Debicki has also been a significant part of a few noteworthy TV series, including Rake, The Night Manager and The Kettering Incident.

Apart from Elizabeth Debicki, the intriguing cast list for The Crown Season 5 includes Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Jonny Lee Miller, Flora Montgomery, Lesley Manville and several others.

Catch The Crown season 5, which will air this Wednesday, November 9, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes