The Crown Season 5 episode 3 recap/review: Who is Mohamed Al-Fayed and what does he do?

The highly awaited Season 5 of The Crown finally arrived exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The political and historical drama has been getting quite a lot of positive reactions from fans ever since its fifth season was released on the popular streaming platform.

Creator Peter Morgan has certainly done a brilliant job in weaving together the brand new season, making it one of the most arresting installments of the series. The Netflix synopsis for the fifth season of The Crown is as follows:

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation."

Episode 3 of The Crown Season 5, titled Mou Mou, was written by Peter Morgan and directed by Alex Gabassi. In the third episode, viewers are introduced to Mohamed Al-Fayed, an ambitious businessman with dreams of becoming as powerful as the Royal family.

The Crown Season 5 episode 3: The Ritz hotel is bought, an argument between the Fayeds, and more

Who is Mohamed Al-Fayed and Dodi Fayed?

Shortly after Mohamed Al-Fayed is introduced to viewers, he is seen getting married and having a son, whom he names Dodi Fayed.

The story then makes a time jump to 1979's Paris, where an important meeting has been arranged between Madame Monique Ritz and Mohamed Al-Fayed, who is accompanied by his son. Al-Fayed wants to buy out the prestigious Ritz hotel.

The meeting initially does not seem to go in favor of the Fayeds, but later on, Madame Monique Ritz accepts their business proposal. Thereafter, Mohamed Al-Fayed goes on to meet a man named Mr. Sydney Johnson, who guides him to becoming an absolute British gentleman.

What does Mohamed Al-Fayed do?

Mohamed Al-Fayed is seen trying to make his acquaintance with Queen Elizabeth II. His next wish is to buy the famous British retail shop named Harrods. However, Al-Fayed's son, Dodi Fayed, finds this to be quite ambitious. This sparks a serious argument between the father and the son.

When the Duchess of Windsor passes away at the age of ninety, leaving her property, Villa Windsor, under the French government's authority, Mohamed Al-Fayed manages to break a deal with the French Government and restore Villa Windsor, with the intention of gifting it to the Royal Family.

Much to Al-Fayed's delight, he finally does get to meet the Royal family and the Queen when the dealings regarding all the possessions of the Duchess of Windsor take place.

Later on, Mohamed Al-Fayed and Princess Diana start to get along after the Queen sends Diana to sit next to him at a horse-riding event. The episode ends with the Queen satisfied to see that her plan has worked out.

