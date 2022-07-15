Netflix's Resident Evil cast and character guide

Netflix's Resident Evil premiered on the platform on July 14, 2022. The highly anticipated series is based on the iconic video game franchise of the same name.

The plot is set in two timelines: 2022 and 2036. It takes place in the fictional Raccoon City. The city has been subdued by a malicious MNC called Umbrella Corporation, which has triggered a frightening zombie apocalypse.

The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to suvive against the Infected.''

Netflix's Resident Evil cast: Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska and others star in pivotal roles

1) Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker

Lance Reddick plays the role of Albert Wesker in Resident Evil.

Wesker is one of the major antagonists of the game. He's associated with the sinister Umbrella Corporation and looks to destroy the human race entirely.

In the show, Wesker returns to the company in his old executive position. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Netflix series will portray him in a slightly more nuanced way and not as a flat-out bad guy.

Reddick is best known for his portrayal of Cedric Daniels in HBO's iconic crime series, The Wire. He's also appeared in several other films and shows like Godzilla vs. Kong, Fringe, Lost and many more.

2) Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker

Ella Balinska plays Albert's daughter, Jade Wesker, in the series.

Jade was born in 2008 as a result of a bizarre and mysterious experiment conducted by her father.

Balinska can be considered the unofficial protagonist of the series since most of the narrative is shown from her perspective. Her character is burdened with the task of saving humanity after finding out disturbing secrets about her father and the Umbrella Corporation.

Balinska is a young and promising actress who's best known for her role in Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels.

3) Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker

Adeline Rudolph plays Jade's twin sister, Billie Wesker, in Resident Evil.

One of the pivotal characters in the series, Billie, along with her sister and father, moved to New Raccoon City after Albert got his old job back at the Umbrella Corporation.

As an actress, Rudolph is best known for her work on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale.

4) Paola Nuñez as Evelyn Marcus

Paola Nuñez plays the role of Evelyn Marcus in the series.

Evelyn is the CEO of Umbrella Corporation after taking over the reins from her father Dr. James Marcus. She is an extremely charismatic and ruthless businesswoman.

Nuñez has appeared in several films and shows over the course of her career, including Bad Boys for Life and La Hermandad.

Resident Evil also stars other actors in pivotal supporting roles. These include:

Anthony Oseyemi as Roth

Connor Gosatti as Simon

Mpho Osei Tutu as Yen

Lea Vivier as Susana Franco

Marisa Drummond as Guard

The series is helmed by Andrew Dabb, who's best known for his work on The CW's Supernatural.

Resident Evil is available to watch on Netflix now.

