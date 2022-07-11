What time will Resident Evil air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about the horror series

Netflix is set to air the upcoming horror series Resident Evil on July 14, 2022. The show is based on the iconic Japanese video game franchise of the same name. It stars Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, and Tamara Smart, among others in pivotal roles.

The eight-episode live-action series is set in two timelines, 2022 and 2036. For the uninitiated, the plot of Resident Evil (the video game franchise and the seven movies) is set around the fictional Raccoon City, which is under the control of a sinister company called Umbrella Corporation. The corporation ends up creating the T-virus, which is responsible for all zombies and monsters.

The highly anticipated show was announced in 2020 but filming got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read further ahead to find out the release time of the series on Netflix, plot, and more details about the series.

Resident Evil will be a horror fest

Resident Evil is expected to premiere on Netflix on July 14, 2022, at 12 midnight PT. The series consists of eight episodes, each of which has an approximate runtime of one hour. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix reads:

''Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to suvive against the Infected.''

On June 6, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the series, which showcases several thrilling moments set to unfold on the show. The trailer has a creepy tone that fans of the iconic gaming franchise and horror movies will certainly love. The series is replete with stunning visuals and also offers a glimpse of several shocking and violent scenes that fans of the franchise would be familiar with. Netflix also shared a brief description along with the trailer,

''Umbrella Corporation is going to change the world. Based on the horror franchise, Resident Evil and the T-virus arrives at Netflix, July 14th.''

The show features the plotline of the game series. The film franchise began in 2002 and consists of seven films. It is one of the most commercially successful horror film franchises of all time and enjoys a global fan following.

A quick look at Resident Evil cast

The show features Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, and Tamara Smart in lead roles. Reddick portrays the role of Albert Wesker, while Belinska dons the role of Jade Wesker and Smart essays the character of Jade Wesker. Reddick has essayed a wide range of roles over the years on television and films. He received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Cedric Daniels in HBO's iconic crime drama, The Wire. He's also known for various other films and shows like Fringe, Lost, Godzilla vs. Kong, and many more.

Ella Balinska is best known for starring in Elizabeth Banks' action comedy flick, Charlie's Angels. Tamara Smart's TV credits include Are You Afraid of the Dark, The Worst Witch, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars several others in pivotal roles, including:

Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker

Mpho Osei Tutu as Yen

Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus

Anthony Oseyemi as Roth

Marisa Drummond as Guard

The show is helmed by Andrew Dabb, who's best known for his work on The CW's Supernatural, Ghostbusters: Legion, G.I. Joe, and many more.

You can watch Resident Evil on Netflix on July 14, 2022.

