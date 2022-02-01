5 TV shows and movies inspired by video games

Numerous video games have been adapted into movies and TV series over the years.

The Halo franchise, famous as a sci-fi title, recently released a trailer for a television series. It will appear in March 2022 on the Paramount+ streaming service. Based on the video game, the show depicts the strife between humanity and the covenant, a threat from outside the world.

Based on speculations, viewers have long awaited the release of the series. Paramount+ will finally give them a cinematic experience with all the action on a big screen.

Some TV shows and movies based on video games

1) The Witcher

Not many knew about the origins of The Witcher, which gained fame right after its release on Netflix. The hit TV series was based on a video game with the same name.

The show partly attracted audiences due to the storyline and partly because of the protagonist, Henry Cavil. In the game, Geralt of Rivia arrived in Ciri, aiming to clear out the continent of all monstrous threats.

2) Resident Evil

Resident Evil is another movie series based in a world post the apocalypse. This sci-fi horror movie filled with zombies and action is based on a Japanese video game.

Zombies are always better off in storybooks and dreams. But not when the Umbrella Corporation is in charge. Set to create a deadly virus, what would happen if it was to be released amongst human life?

3) Unchartered

Unchartered, an upcoming movie featuring our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, is an adaptation of a video game with the same name. The film has also been influenced by Indiana Jones and many more adventurous cinemas.

Set to be released in February 2022, it's already trending online, and people are talking about it. So buckle up because it's going to be one adventurous ride.

4) Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

To all the Pokemon lovers who grew up watching the show, this is one of the most heartwarming movies as we see our favorite Pikachu in action. Again, the movie is an adaptation of the video game.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu was undoubtedly a nostalgic hit for all who grew up watching Pokemon.

5) The Last of Us

Based on another highly popular title, The Last of Us takes us 20 years down the lane when nothing is the same. The contemporary world stands demolished. It is the journey of a survivor given the task of exporting a girl, who is nothing more than 14, from a brutal, restricted facility.

What initially might seem like an action series will later cause you heartwrenching pain. Are you prepared to get your heart racing watching one of HBO's most anticipated series?

