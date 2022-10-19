Andor episode 7 review: Setting up for a new arc

It is usually rare for a Star Wars show to set up multiple arcs, some even relatively unrelated. However, the franchise made an exception while developing Andor. As the brilliant spinoff to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has depicted before, it can fulfill an arc, live through it, and set up a completely new one without losing pace or focus. That is the purpose of this episode.

Shortly after crossing the halfway mark, the new episode proves to be a more focused take that does not waste time on massive buildups. This episode does not entirely lack the thrills but certainly has less of it, being the follow-up to a crucial and packed episode last week.

Episode 7 sees Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) return to Ferrix and reunite with Maarva (Fiona Shaw) while Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) decides her next steps in the rebellion. This episode had an old-school drama vibe with a decreased focus on action.

Andor episode 7 review: An episode with beautiful visuals

After the previous episode of Andor, which featured the magnificent heist, it isn't easy to adjust to a completely action-less episode. That does not mean this episode lacks matter. It is interesting in its own way, drawing in a myriad of crises, ranging from Imperial strike back to personal decisions.

Diego Luna's character, who has undoubtedly lacked development over the previous few episodes, has plenty of material in this one, even though it does not involve a host of fights. The same can be said for Mon, who has, in a way, strayed away from the center of the battlefield. The episode also explores the Empire's side after the heist, adding some much-needed color to the episode.

Speaking of color, this episode featured a more well-organized setting than all the episodes before it. With its vibrant and colorful palette, the episode depicted many planets, each with its beautiful surroundings and ecosystems, creating visuals unseen in the show before.

While it's no surprise that the series features these stunning visuals, it is certainly a treat. This also makes up for the sudden drop in pace to some extent. Though this episode focuses in the right direction and is perhaps trying to reset the characters for the next arc, one can't help but feel a little offset by this episode. In many parts of the hour-long ride into Andor, this episode often feels like a filler. It has things to add, but do they fit within this episode? That will be a question many viewers may put forth.

Irrespective of that, with smooth camera work, great production design, and some thought-provoking performances from the actors, this episode has enough to add to the lore of Andor while also carving an identity for itself. Even if this episode does not feel extremely significant now, it could prove to be massively important when the next arc commences.

Fans of the series shouldn't miss Episode 7 surely. All seven episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes