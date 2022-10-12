Andor episode 6 review: The best episode of the show yet?

Andor, the spinoff to the popular Star Wars franchise, has been consistently getting better every passing week, with new and developed characters, brilliant scriptwriting, and now unforeseen intensity setting the latest episode apart. With the sixth episode of the debut season, Andor reached its halfway mark, and the show celebrated it in quite a glorious way.

The sixth episode of Andor aired on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and pretty much outdid all the episodes that came before. The sixth episode relied on the universe-building of the previous two episodes, much like the third episode did after the first two. This could become a recurring pattern for the series. The latest episode also had some stunning camera and sound work.

Andor episode 6 review: Greeting the halfway stage with pace and terror

There are few shows that can fully live up to Andor's treatment of the mid-season episode. This brilliantly written and directed episode hardly left any breathing space for viewers from the very beginning. The episode has a lot to offer to its fans, from the rebel heist to unforeseen losses, making it one of the best episodes to air till date.

The focus of this episode is more linear than the previous ones, which juggled directions completely. However, this did not necessarily mean bad news for the Andor enthusiast. In fact, the focus on the heist makes things much more streamlined and interesting for the Star Wars spinoff.

Directed by the experienced Susanna White and written by Dan Gilroy, the latest episode covers the heist in detail, often focusing on individual characters and plans. There is much less information about Imperial politics in the episode, but it is not negligible. The entire heist sequence is well-shot, edited, and produced.

One of the things that keeps the show running and its audience at the edge of their seats is the brilliant soundscape. The sound in this episode is even better than the already great tracks from the previous episodes. This episode's sound design has an uplifting value, something that was crucial in this elongated sequence about the rebels' strike.

While there are many well-rounded characters all around the playing field, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) seems to be the most stagnant one, even now. Though he was massively impressive in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, despite limited screen time, and in the first few episodes of Andor, there has been a sharp drop in the character arc recently. This episode makes it even clearer. Apart from that, every other storyline stands out.

There are a few predictable scenes in this episode. Given the technical excellence and gorgeous visuals, most viewers would not mind seeing something that they already saw coming. The plot also thickens significantly in the final quarter of the show, with many losses and deaths forming the premise. This is indeed sad, though fans already know where Cassian will end up from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

This series makes it is hard not to root for the characters. However, one should remember that this is a story before Luke Skywalker's intervention. So, there will be losses, and some grave ones too. This episode kickstarted the process, and the upcoming ones will build on it.

The first six episodes of the show are now streaming on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes