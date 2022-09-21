Andor Season 1 episode 1, 2, 3 review: Is the Star Wars series worth the hype?

The highly anticipated Star Wars series, Andor, is finally out. As expected, this fascinating story of the beloved rebellious hero is worth all the hype. The first three episodes set the tone for the rest of the season, although it’s a bit less on action, when compared to other Star Wars films and shows.

The series stars Diego Luna in the titular role, who dominates the series with his raw charm and charisma. It also stars Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, and Stellan Skarsgård, among others, in pivotal roles.

Without further ado, take a look at the review of the first three episodes of Andor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Andor episodes 1, 2, and 3 review: A Blade Runner-esque visceral cinematic experience

The series kicks off with a gorgeous opening scene wherein Andor is seen going to a brothel, where he orders a drink at the bar. Two men at the bar, who work as security guards at Pre-Mor, start passing off some comments to provoke Cassian, who pays no heed.

Cassian asks a woman there if she knows about a girl from a place called Kenari. She says the woman he's looking for no longer works there and has disappeared several months back. Cassian reveals that the woman is his sister. The woman at the bar seems sympathetic but doesn't reveal her name to Cassian.

Things escalate quickly after Cassian steps out of the bar when the two security guards follow him outside. Cassian kills off the two men in the ensuing fight, triggering off a series of events that alter the course of the narrative. Authorities start looking into the matter and relay the message to everyone that they're looking for a Kenari man.

Meanwhile, Cassian seeks Bix's help to sell off an expensive starpath unit, which is believed to be stolen. She agrees to arrange a meeting with a man who'd be interested in buying the unit.

Bix's lover Timm doesn't seem to like Cassian and is desperate to know what's going on. Meanwhile, the series also focuses on Cassian's flashbacks wherein Cassian and his sister along with several other children struggle to get by in a small village.

In the second episode of Andor, Timm discovers the message that the authorities are looking for Cassian and tips them off. Although not many other pivotal events unfold in the episode, it witnesses the entry of the mysterious buyer that Bix has arranged for Cassian to meet: Luthen, played by the great Stellan Skarsgård.

Third episode of Andor begins with Cassa's flashback. He is now left all alone on a crash site. He's eventually found by Maarva, who decides not to leave him alone and takes her with him. In the present, Cassa comes face-to-face with the buyer, Luthen, who, he finds out, knows quite a lot about him, triggering suspicions.

As Cassian points a gun at him, Luthen says that his life is in danger and reveals that he himself wants to battle the evil Empire. Authorities looking for Cassian soon storm the building, following which a devastating fight begins. Elsewhere, Timm is shot by the authorities while trying to save his lover Bix. The episode ends with Luthen and Cassian escaping on a ship, leaving things on a hopeful but uncertain note.

The first three episodes offer a lot of insights into the main characters and their motives. There's a very complicated relationship going on between Cassian and Bix, and it'll indeed be interesting to see to what extent the show will explore that.

The visual aesthetics will surely remind you of Blade Runner as they offer a visceral cinematic experience. Although less on action, Andor promises to do complete justice to the beloved franchise. However, staunch Star Wars fans need to be more patient with the show as it's evidently more focused on mood, tone, and characters than instant gratuitous action.

Andor is available for streaming on Disney+.

