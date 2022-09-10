Who is Diego Luna? Meet the actor who plays Captain Cassian Jeron Andor in Disney+ series Andor

Disney's Andor is all set to bring back Diego Luna in the character of Cassian Andor in the Star Wars spin-off series. First introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which revealed how the Rebellion got their hands on the Death Star plans in A New Hope, the character has been an important part of the Star Wars canon.

The live-action Disney series Andor is a prequel to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which focuses on the exploits of intelligence operative Cassian Andor. The series is set before the infamous battle that shattered the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Andor will span five years, starting from 5BBY, and last for two seasons. The first season, consisting of 12 episodes, is set to cover one year of Cassian's time within the Rebellion, and the second season will cover four years.

The character of Captain Cassian Jeron Andor explored

Captain Andor, the protagonist of the series born on the planet Fest in 26BBY, grew up as an orphan during the tumultuous era of the Clone Wars, where he lost his parents. He later joined the insurrectionist cell, backed by the Confederacy of Independent Planets, until the Empire won.

Afterward, Andor joined several groups that went against the Empire before being formally recruited to the Rebel Alliance. He was only 26 years of age when he was killed on Scarif in Rogue One.

Originally, Cassian Andor was not scripted to be killed in Rogue One. A rebel ship was supposed to have picked him up. But this ending was changed, and the Rogue One crew sacrificed themselves to ensure that the Rebels received the Death Star plans. This was done to ward off any confusion about their stance during the Rebellion in the original trilogy.

All about actor Diego Luna who plays Andor

Diego Luna Alexander, an acclaimed Mexican actor, singer, director, and producer, is majorly known for his starring roles in Mexican telenovelas. He made a name for himself in Hollywood by starring in titles like Open Range, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, The Terminal, Berlin, I Love You, and Academy Award-winning feature Frida. But he is best remembered for playing drug trafficker Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in Narcos: Mexico seasons one and two.

Diego Luna is also a recipient of a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program Pan y Circo, his talk show.

Luna was also cast to play Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and he will be reprising his role for Disney's live-action series, Andor.

Set before the events of Rogue One, Andor, the Star Wars' latest live-action spin-off by Disney+ is set to drop on September 21, 2022, on the streaming platform. The series will have a three-episode premiere and release episodes weekly following the premiere. Don't miss Diego Luna reprising his role as Andor in the upcoming Disney feature.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht