Andor season 2: 5 things you need to know about Star Wars spin-off series

Disney+ has renewed Andor, the Star Wars spinoff series, for a second season. Set five years before Rogue One, the series is a rousing spy thriller about the adventures of the Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the early years of the Rebellion. Stellan Skarsgard, in an interview let it slip that:

"We start with [filming Dune: Part Two] in July. And then in the autumn, it's time for the second season of the Star Wars series Andor. I do not know when they will start broadcasting it. It will take some time so that it does not take too long between season one and season two."

5 things to know about Andor before season 2 drops

Here are five interesting facts about the Star Wars prequel before it drops.

1) Diego Luna from Star Wars: Rogue One returns

Andor is a Rebel captain and an intelligence officer in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which served as a prequel to Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. The series explores his past prior to Rogue One, and how he became who he was in the movie. Diego Luna portrays Cassian in Rogue One and he reprised his role in Andor too.

2) More of the old cast brought back

In addition to Diego Luna, Academy-Award-winner Forest Whitaker also appears in the series, reprising his role as Saw Gerrera while Genevieve O'Reilly returned as Mon Mothma.

3) Titular character explored in many layers

Cassian Andor @TheCassianAndor Wanna steal some Death Star plans partner?

Named after Cassian Andor, the series focuses on exploring the story of the title character. It explores more about the Rebel spy's past and his nuanced character in the series. Diego Luna, who plays the character, has revealed,

"I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers. What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. The way we’re shooting this reminds me of how we shot the film, and the amount of work behind this TV series reminds me of the work you do for a film. It feels like we’re doing a very long movie."

4) Alan Tudyk does not return as K-2SO

A number of cast members from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story returned for the sci-fi prequel to Star Wars, but Alan Tudyk did not return to play the wise-cracking droid K-2SO.

Tudyk has expressed interest in returning as his character, and if by any chance he is brought back, it would be interesting to find out about the development of the relationship between the rebel spy and the droid.

5) It is a prequel with 12 parts

Star Wars @starwars



: A Star Wars Story is in theaters December 16. A rebellion built on hope. #RogueOne : A Star Wars Story is in theaters December 16. A rebellion built on hope.#RogueOne: A Star Wars Story is in theaters December 16. https://t.co/DOhjvMGnyK

This series is a prequel to Rogue One and follows the story of the resistance and how Cassian, the rebel spy, came to be. The series is divided into twelve parts in its first season. The second season is soon to drop and fans are yet to learn how many parts the story will be distributed in.

Watch this space for more updates on the release date for season 2 of the sci-fi series.

