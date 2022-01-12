Who does Bill Skarsgard play in Eternals? Fans slam actor's role as a waste of his potential

After Marvel's Eternals dropped on Disney Plus on January 12, Bill Skarsgard's role in the film surprised several viewers. A blooper reel showcasing the It actor in a motion-capture suit was also released on Disney Plus. In the footage, Skarsgard is seen dancing with Angelina Jolie.

Bill portrayed one of the primary antagonists of the film, Kro. The deviant leader appeared in the Chloe Zhao film as a fully-CGI character, which is why many were unaware of Skarsgard's presence.

This caused a legion of fans to claim that the Swedish actor was wasted in such a role. A few fans also had an issue with Kro's looks in the film compared to his comic book appearance.

Marvel fans in dismay over Bill Skarsgard's wasted potential in MCU with Eternals role

Chloe Zhao's Eternals received a heap of criticism following its theatrical release in November last year. After the Disney Plus release of the film, fans have slammed the movie for wasting Bill Skarsgard's character, Kro.

Chogurt @dannyboigang @PhaseZeroCB Oh my god they wasted such a good actor. Kro isn’t even given a name in the film and gets nothing to do. Skarsgard deserved better @PhaseZeroCB Oh my god they wasted such a good actor. Kro isn’t even given a name in the film and gets nothing to do. Skarsgard deserved better

Raul Alcantar @RAlcantarA113 @PhaseZeroCB I’m still shocked to find out that he was in this movie. But I definitely would love to see him play another character in the mcu @PhaseZeroCB I’m still shocked to find out that he was in this movie. But I definitely would love to see him play another character in the mcu

🤓🔛✨ @g33k0nfl33k @PhaseZeroCB Most wasted actor ever seen in the MCU. Hope he gets another shot. @PhaseZeroCB Most wasted actor ever seen in the MCU. Hope he gets another shot.

Big Water Person @D4FTIE Eternals is in no way a bad movie but I feel Marvel could've used Bill Skarsgard better Eternals is in no way a bad movie but I feel Marvel could've used Bill Skarsgard better

Colby_R @Colfern326 @MCU_Direct That’s one of my only complaints with the film. I wish they had done more with Kro’s character. The good thing though is since he was fully CGI they can have Bill Skarsgard as another character. @MCU_Direct That’s one of my only complaints with the film. I wish they had done more with Kro’s character. The good thing though is since he was fully CGI they can have Bill Skarsgard as another character.

Jeff Vasquez @jeffvasquez_ @MCU_Direct I was gonna say they wasted Bill on this but he's only CG so he's probably fine to come back as something/someone else @MCU_Direct I was gonna say they wasted Bill on this but he's only CG so he's probably fine to come back as something/someone else

Numerous viewers expressed their opinions about the flawed representation of the character as well as casting Bill Skarsgard in such a lackluster role. Some Marvel fans also criticized Eternals for not hinting at the romance between Thena and Kro, like in the comics.

A few tweets also voiced their disappointment over Kro's look in Eternals, which was devoid of prominent humanoid features compared to the character's appearance in the comics.

WillGeeksOut! @willgeeksout @PhaseZeroCB They should've given all the deviants personality and voices @PhaseZeroCB They should've given all the deviants personality and voices

In the comics, both Eternals and Deviants were an offshoot of humans. Deviants had a genetic disorder that caused their appearance to be deformed. However, Kro's comic appearance was somewhat better than other deviants. In a few iterations, the character resembled the human species more.

Kro in the movie and in the comics. (Image via Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics)

Disclaimer: The following part of the article contains spoilers for Eternals (2021).

Why was Bill Skarsgard's Kro not recognizable in Eternals?

Kro and Thena in Eternals (Image via Marvel Studios)

After considering the 31-year-old's CGI-heavy character in Eternals, it is justified that fans failed to recognize him prior to the credit scene. Furthermore, Bill Skarsgard's voice was edited to sound less human-like and was much deeper than his usual tone.

The actor's role in the film was also much shorter due to other elements in Eternals. While Kro appears much earlier in the movie, Bill's voice can be heard around the 1 hour and 15-minutes mark for the first time.

Kro makes another appearance towards the end of Eternals when he has a brief monologue before Angelina Jolie's Thena slays the character.

Bill Skarsgard has previously appeared in another Marvel comics production, Deadpool 2. Meanwhile, the actor's father, Stellan Skarsgard, portrayed Dr. Erik Selvig in the Avengers and Thor series.

