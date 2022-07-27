Hilarious Harry Styles Star Wars memes take over internet as rumored casting sends fandoms into a frenzy

Following his MCU debut in 2021’s Eternals, renowned singer and actor Harry Styles was reported to be in talks with Disney over his participation in another famed franchise, Star Wars. This potential casting rumor was exclusively raised by Giant Freakin Robot, a publication known for its questionable claims.

The report from the publication claimed that Styles was being considered for a character in an upcoming Star Wars show which would presumably air on Disney+. The publication further claimed that the report originated from their “proven and trusted” sources. However, any such claims should be taken with a grain of salt unless confirmed by multiple sources.

Despite their claims of Styles potentially being cast in a Star Wars show, the publication did not attach the star’s name to an upcoming show. Instead, they speculated that Styles might be in talks to appear in the upcoming Andor series, which will star Diego Luna. However, it must be noted that no other sources have yet confirmed this information.

Star Wars fans go berserk over the potential casting of Harry Styles in the franchise

As the report of the rumored casting went viral online, a legion of Star Wars fans expressed their reactions online. Some of them elaborated that they would not mind the actor joining the series. However, a few claimed that they would be miffed if the star’s millions of young fans complained about the length of the Star Wars series.

Meanwhile, another section of the fandom targeted the 28-year-old UK musician over the rumor. Some of the memes and tweets felt mean and unjust considering that Styles has previously displayed his acting merit.

viveca @cloneluvrr I think gate keeping is annoying but if I ever hear someone say they got into Star Wars bc of Harry styles I will exile them I think gate keeping is annoying but if I ever hear someone say they got into Star Wars bc of Harry styles I will exile them

cody’s visor @gonkdroidsolos if harry styles does show up in star wars, i won’t mind, it’s his fans complaining about “having” to watch star wars that i mind if harry styles does show up in star wars, i won’t mind, it’s his fans complaining about “having” to watch star wars that i mind https://t.co/8c8D6s3JMf

sha ANDOR 37 @woIfstardust "harry styles is rumored to be in star wars" "harry styles is rumored to be in star wars" https://t.co/uckm9XlqIt

maeve @MaeveKenobi star wars fans and harry styles rn star wars fans and harry styles rn https://t.co/j9hGnBvlrg

tragedy enjoyer @vadercomic neither harry styles fans or star wars fans want him to be in star wars i’m crying he’s getting dragged on both sides neither harry styles fans or star wars fans want him to be in star wars i’m crying he’s getting dragged on both sides

tia witcher extraordinaire @cursedhive i doubt that star wars thing is true but see now i hope harry styles is in it. like i want y’all to lose so bad i doubt that star wars thing is true but see now i hope harry styles is in it. like i want y’all to lose so bad

sha ANDOR 37 @woIfstardust "harry styles rumored to be in andor" star wars we dont want this we definitely dont need this "harry styles rumored to be in andor" star wars we dont want this we definitely dont need this

☀︎ Mads ☀︎ @lite_thespark 2 thoughts on the whole Harry Styles Star Wars drama



1. You don’t have to watch Star Wars if you don’t want to. Nobody is forcing you.

2. Or maybe! Give Star Wars a chance because it’s actually really good!!! 2 thoughts on the whole Harry Styles Star Wars drama1. You don’t have to watch Star Wars if you don’t want to. Nobody is forcing you.2. Or maybe! Give Star Wars a chance because it’s actually really good!!!

Emily || Wannabe Jedi @FaithAndFandoms Unpopular opinion:

All the hate of the Harry Styles fans and the gatekeeping is gross. It is a MOVIE. It’s not that serious.



To anyone who is going to watch for Harry, welcome and I hope it leads you to watch more Star Wars. Unpopular opinion:All the hate of the Harry Styles fans and the gatekeeping is gross. It is a MOVIE. It’s not that serious.To anyone who is going to watch for Harry, welcome and I hope it leads you to watch more Star Wars.

Flilis Skywalker 🇧🇷 💛❤💙🤍 @flilisoffexegol Is there any reason why Harry Styles in Star Wars would be a bad thing, or... Is there any reason why Harry Styles in Star Wars would be a bad thing, or...

Jed ☄️ @yryllx What's with all the fuss about Harry Styles fans watching Star Wars?



I think it would be nice if they get introduced into new interests. Who knows? They might like it. What's with all the fuss about Harry Styles fans watching Star Wars?I think it would be nice if they get introduced into new interests. Who knows? They might like it.

A few admirers of the former One Direction star expressed their frustration over having to watch all of Lucasfilm franchise’s projects if Styles joined the series. It must be noted that the Star Wars series has spawned 21 projects so far, which includes both feature films and the Disney Plus series with multiple seasons. As of publishing, the franchise has a total runtime of just five minutes short of 32 hours.

While some Harry Styles fans would be reluctant to watch the entire series to be updated with the upcoming series, many expressed enthusiasm about the same. However, it seems that ardent fans of the franchise took the voice of the former minority to be the loudest. Now, the two fandoms are engaged in a war online over a rumor that may not even be true.

Previously, numerous toxic fans of the franchise harassed actress Kelly Marie Tran online. The actress received much unjust hate over her portrayal of Rose Tico in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII).

Styles was rumored to be in the franchise earlier as well

It seems unlikely that Harry Styles would join another franchise amid his other ongoing film roles and his portrayal of Thanos’ brother Eros, aka Starfox, in the MCU. In a recent interview with MTV News, Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige hinted at further appearances of Styles in the MCU as Eros. Feige said:

“Yes, the adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us…You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we’ve got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, [Spider-Man], and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.”

However, this is not the first time Harry Styles has been rumored to be in the Star Wars franchise. In 2019, the series’ veteran star Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker, insinuated via Twitter that Styles might have cameo-ed as a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

While the series is famous for its secret celebrity cameos as Stormtroopers, vis-à-vis Daniel Craig’s cameo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII), it has not yet been confirmed if Harry Styles did appear in the series as a Stormtrooper.

