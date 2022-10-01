What time will Andor episode 5 air on Disney+? Release date and more explored

Fans of the Star Wars universe will get to know more about Cassian's new team in the upcoming episode of Andor.

Created by Tony Gilroy, the prequel series to Rogue One takes place five years before the events of the 2016 movie. In the series, Diego Luna's Cassian plays a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire.

Disney+'s Andor episode 5 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, October 5 at 12:01 am PT/ 3:01 am ET

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the Disney+ series.

All we know about episode 5 of Andor

Four episodes of the show are available to stream and fans will get one episode every Wednesday until November 23.

The series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Kyle Soller as Syril, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva.

Other cast members of Andor include Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, Anton Lesser as an Imperial officer, Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Episode 4 recap - Luthen offers Cassian $200,000 credits to go through with the heist

The previous episode of Andor, titled Aldhani, was directed by Susanna White and Dan Gilroy. It aired on September 28 and picked up from where the three-part premiere left off, with Cassian Andor and Luthen Rael soaring through space.

The two finally got a chance to talk after getting away from the Pre-Mor Authority and Luthen revealed why he’s recruited Cassian, who was reluctant to join the Rebel forces.

Luthen wanted Cassian to partake in a dangerous mission, one that would see a team of Rebels steal the quarterly payroll of the Imperial sector. He didn't delve into why they would be doing this, but it was clear they would use that information to hit back at the Empire. Even then, Cassian still wasn't convinced it was worth their while.

Luthen then offered Cassian $200,000 credits to go through with the heist, which was something Cassian could use, especially if he was going into hiding. He ultimately agreed, but his status as a mercenary wasn't welcome news for Vel, the leader of the mission.

With Luthen threatening to call it off altogether, she didn't get much say in Cassian’s involvement. It was clear that she and her comrades did not trust him, and that would complicate matters later.

While Cassian got to know the Rebels he would be working with, Luthen took a journey to Coruscant, where he found Senator Mon Mothma. The pair touched base briefly, and viewers got to meet Mon Mothma’s husband. He didn't seem to know about her ties with the Rebel Alliance, and he welcomed a number of enemies into their lives.

Mon Mothma’s husband to throw a dinner party in episode 5

Although there hasn't been any preview or title reveal of the upcoming episode of Andor episode 5, viewers can expect Mon Mothma’s husband to throw a dinner party, where the tensions will likely be high. None of the well-to-do attendees will know what Mon Mothma is up to with the Rebellion. However, her secrets will threaten to spill.

Episode 5 will also likely spend more time with Cassian’s new team, as viewers haven’t gotten to know the characters very well. They will continue to be cautious around Cassian, as he remains a big unknown to them.

Syril Karn also seemed pretty unhappy after being scolded by his higher-ups. He will probably be looking to prove himself again soon and that won't bode well for Cassian and his new allies.

Stream the upcoming season of Disney+'s Andor on Wednesday, October 5.

