What is Lily Collins' Emily in Paris Season 3 haircut called? All you need to know about Birkin Bangs

Every girl has been there and done that - a drastic haircut to cope with the realities of life - and Ms. Cooper from Emily in Paris is no less.

The series, created by Darren Star, stars Lily Collins as the titular character. It follows her as she rebuilds her life in Paris after landing her dream job while battling love and making new friends. The new season of the series was recently announced by Netflix, and viewers were quick to notice Emily's new haircut.

Emily is rocking her Birkin Bangs in Emily in Paris Season 3 but what are they? Let's find out.

What are Birkin Bangs? : Emily's Parisian hair transformation in Emily in Paris Season 3

Birkin bangs are a style of French bangs popularized by Jane Birkin in the 1960s. They are distinguished by their brow-grazing length and lightness, and are well-known for adding a touch of Parisian chic to any look.

Jane Birkin was the ultimate fashion and hair icon in the 1960s. She embodies this French flair, with bangs that are long but not too long, piecey but not overworked, and highlighted while remaining natural.

While Jane Birkin was a style icon of the 1960s, with bangs as timeless as the Birkin Bag itself, her daughters are no less. Her two daughters, Charlotte Gainsbourg, an actress and singer, is known for her classic long bob and French fringe, while Lou Doillon, a French fashion icon and designer, is known to popularize laid-back 60s bangs.

Emily's Birkin Bangs are symbolic of her immersion in Parisian culture

Emily in Paris Season 3's teaser, which debuted at Netflix's TUDUM 2022 event, showed Emily making the decision to cut her own bangs. But these aren't just any bangs - they're the famous birkin bangs. Because when in Paris, you only know how to do it right.

The clip showed Emily making an impulsive decision to cut her hair, which resulted in a surprisingly chic, textured fringe look. Given that she had been in Paris for over two years, it was high time she adapted and blended in with the sophisticated Parisian look.

However, this is not the first time viewers have seen Lily Collins in bangs. Throughout her career, the actress has experimented with various fringes, from baby bangs in her Clash de Cartier campaign in June to curtain bangs for her InStyle 2021 German cover, and now these birkin bangs in Emily in Paris Season 3.

About Emily in Paris Season 3

Netflix unveiled a new trailer and release date for Season 3 of Emily in Paris at the second TUDUM event. The new season will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21 and will pick up where Season 2 left off, with Emily having to choose between her two jobs as well as Alfie and Gabriel.

The official synopsis for Emily in Paris Season 3 reads:

"One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

The series will see the return of Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh and Camille Razat alongside Collins.

Watch this space for more updates on Emily in Paris Season 3, premiering December 21, 2022. Season 1 and 2 of the series are available to stream on Netflix.

