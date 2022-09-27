Young Sheldon season 6 cast list: Who all are returning and which actor has been promoted to series regular?

The child prodigy is all prepped to return with a brand new season of Young Sheldon on CBS.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the series is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s and is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory. It begins with Sheldon Cooper at the age of nine, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school.

Young Sheldon season 6: Synopsis and ensemble cast

Season 6 of CBS' Young Sheldon is all set to premiere on Thursday, September 29 at 8:00 pm ET. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and HBO Max later. The official trailer for the upcoming season dropped today and promises to pick up right where they left off at the end of season 5.

The upcoming season will see Georgie and Connie still in jail, while Mary has a rough time with the church, possibly due to her affair with Pastor Rob. Sheldon and Missy will be drawn closer because of the problems the two will face.

The official synopsis for Season 6 reads:

"Season 6 continues Sheldon's undergraduate adventures after he finished his second semester of college in Young Sheldon season 5. He's a little older and a little wiser in season 6, but there's still so much for Sheldon to learn as he enters his teenage years as the precocious child genius."

A new addition to the regular cast of the series will also be seen this season as Emily Osment has been promoted from being a recurring actor. She portrays Mandy McAllister, Georgie Cooper’s much older love interest, who later became pregnant with his soon-to-be-born child.

Here's a look at the returning cast of season 6.

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

American child actor Iain Armitage is best known for starring as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. His other projects include Big Little Lies, Scoob!, and PAW Patrol: The Movie, among other projects. He has also received a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Leading Young Actor.

Armitage will be returning as Sheldon Cooper in the upcoming season of Young Sheldon. He is a child prodigy in various branches of mathematics and science. While academically gifted, he sometimes lacks a full understanding of social cues, in addition to having a sense of superiority over everyone around him.

Jim Parsons voices adult Sheldon Cooper, who provides the perspective of an adult recalling his childhood.

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Zoe Perry is an American actress best known for portraying Mary Cooper in the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon. Her other projects include The Family, The Big Bang Theory, Turkey Bowl, Conviction, Scandal, and several others.

Perry will be returning as Mary Cooper in the upcoming season. She is Sheldon, Missy, and Georgie's mother. She is very protective of Sheldon but is also patient with him. However, she struggles to understand him at times.

Lance Barber as George Sr.

American actor Lance Barber is best known for playing George Cooper, Sr. on the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon. His other projects include It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Big Bang Theory, Faking It, We Got Next, United States of Tara, and Single White Millionaire, among several other projects.

Barber will be returning as George Cooper Sr. in the upcoming season of Young Sheldon. He is Sheldon, Missy, and Georgie's father; a Vietnam veteran; and a former head football coach at Medford High.

He is often at odds with his children and struggles to understand Sheldon. However, he puts in the effort to be a caring and responsible father.

Other cast members returning for the upcoming season include Montana Jordan as Georgie, Raegan Revord as Missy, and Annie Potts as Meemaw. Jim Parsons will continue to voice Sheldon on the show.

Watch season 6 of Young Sheldon on Thursday, September 29 on CBS.

