The Rookie season 5 cast and character guide explored

ABC's favorite cop drama, The Rookie, is all set to return with a brand new season this weekend.

Created by Alexi Hawley, the series follows John Nolan, who becomes the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. The show is based on real-life LAPD officer William Norcross, who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s.

The Rookie season 5 will star Eric Winter, Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, and more

The upcoming season of The Rookie is all set to premiere with its first episode, titled Double Down, on Sunday, September 25, at 10 pm ET on ABC and Hulu. The trailer for season 5 dropped last month and featured Nolan dealing with serial killer Rosalind Dyer once again.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Officer John Nolan is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she’s not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise."

The Rookie is executively produced by Alexi Hawley, Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Liz Friedlander, and William Norcross.

Here's a look at the cast of ABC's upcoming season.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

American actor and former fashion model Eric Winter is best known for his roles in The Mentalist, Witches of East End, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, The Ugly Truth, GCB, Rizzoli & Isles, The Good Doctor, and several other projects.

He will be seen returning as Tim Bradford in The Rookie's upcoming season. His character on the show is a strict, no-nonsense training officer, who was assigned Lucy Chen as a rookie. He used to be a Marine Squad leader, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan before joining the LAPD.

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Melissa O’Neil is a Canadian actress and singer. She is best known for winning the third season of Canadian Idol, starring in Dark Matter, Broken Hearts, Ransom, iZombie, Lost Generation, A Simple Favor, and several other projects.

She will be returning as Lucy Chen in the upcoming season of The Rookie. Her character is an ambitious rookie who struggles to prove herself to Tim Bradford, her training officer.

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Alyssa Diaz is an American actress best known for her roles in television series, such as As the World Turns, The Nine Lives of Chloe King, Army Wives, Ray Donovan, and Zoo, among several other projects.

She will be returning as Angela Lopez in the upcoming season of the much-loved cop drama. Her character is an LAPD detective who is assigned as a training officer to Jackson West, and unintentionally threatens her hopes of becoming a detective.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Canadian-American actor Nathan Fillion is best known for his roles in Firefly, Serenity, Castle, Slither, Trucker, Two Guys and a Girl, One Life to Live, Deadpool, Night Hunter, and other projects.

He will be seen returning as John Nolan in The Rookie's upcoming season. His character is the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department and he was assigned to the fictional Mid-Wilshire Division.

Other cast members of the series include Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Mekia Cox plays Nyla Harper, Shawn Ashmore plays Wesley Evers, Tru Valentino plays Aaron Thorsen, and Jenna Dewan returns as Bailey Nune.

Catch the brand new season of The Rookie on Sunday, September 25, or stream it on Hulu.

