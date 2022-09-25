Alice in Borderland season 2 teaser and every detail we know so far

Netflix is all set to play another game in the Japanese sci-fi thriller, Alice in Borderland, with a brand new season releasing this December.

Based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, the series is directed by Shinsuke Sato. It revolves around Arisu and Usagi who are trapped in Borderland, a world that exists between life and death.

If they want to survive, the two must play and win a series of games in order to collect numbered cards, the key to returning to their original world. Those that lose meet a deadly fate.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of Alice in Borderland.

Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Keita Machida, and more to star in season 2 of Alice in Borderland

Netflix's TUDUM 2022 announced another season of Alice in Borderland. Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, December 22, two years after the first season's release.

While the synopsis for the upcoming season has not been revealed by the streaming giant, fans can expect Kento Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu, Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, Keita Machida as Daikichi Karube, and Sho Aoyagi as Aguni Morizono to return.

It will also see Yuki Morinaga as Chota Segawa, Nijiro Murakami as Shuntaro Chishiya, Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna, Dori Sakurada as Suguru Niragi, Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina, as well as Riisa Naka as Mira Kano in the upcoming season of the hit show.

The season will also introduce viewers to new faces including Yuri Tsunematsu as high school student Heiya, Tomohisa Yamashita as Kyūma, Hayato Isomura as Banda, Kai Inowaki as Matsushita, Katsuya Maiguma as Yaba, and Honami Satō as Kotoko.

Alice in Borderland is executively produced by Kaata Sakamoto alongside Akira Morii as the producer. The manga is made up of 18 volumes and 87 chapters, which means there are plenty of stories left to tell.

Recap of Season 1 finale: Arisu and Usagi locate an underground lair

The season finale of Alice in Borderland season 1 was directed by Shinsuke Sato alongside Yoshiki Watabe, Yasuko Kuramitsu, and Shinsuke Sato as writers. The episode opened with a flashback where Momoka wandered through the empty city with Asahi, recording videos with a phone.

In the present, Arisu confronted Aguni after he told the rest of the group that he was "the witch." However, he revealed that his victim was not Momoka, but Hatter, whom he had shot in self-defense. Arisu concluded that Aguni was not a witch, but that it was Momoka who had killed herself at the start of the game.

As Aguni attempted to kill Niragi, who was still intent on murdering everyone present, the remaining players threw Momoka into the bonfire, winning the game. Chishiya collected the final card as the survivors were leaving the burning hotel. The next day, Arisu and Usagi watched several videos recorded by Asahi, who had died by suicide during the game.

In the videos, Asahi and Momoka revealed that they were "dealers," players who organized games to extend their visas. In one clip, the pair visited an underground lair filled with "gamemasters."

Arisu and Usagi then managed to locate the lair, only to find a pile of executed "gamemasters" there. Chishiya and Kuina also discovered the base and learned about the fact that the "gamemasters" were players. A woman named Mira then appeared, who introduced a new set of games to collect face cards.

Check out the teaser for the upcoming season

At the TUDUM 2022 event, Netflix gave fans a teaser for the upcoming season of Alice in Borderland, which featured the return of protagonists Arisu and Usagi after a massive cliffhanger at the end of season one. After completing a number of increasingly deadly challenges, the two learned that there are even more players about to enter as the game kick-starts the second phase.

In the first season of Alice in Borderland, viewers were introduced to Usagi’s friends, their enemies, and the mastermind behind the game. According to Kento Yamazaki, things are only getting bigger and better in the upcoming season. He told Netflix:

“We had these really large-scale scenes every day and the world of the show is bigger than ever. Each shot has big set pieces, like explosions. I was able to experience it like my character Usagi, in those realistic scenes. Every day was such a valuable experience for me. I felt it was a really enjoyable time."

Watch this space for more about season 2 of Alice in Borderland. Stream the first season before the next one hits Netflix this December.

