What time will Rob Zombie's The Munsters (2022 movie) air on Netflix? Release date and more explored

It's time to get into true Halloween spirit as The Munsters gets ready to hit Netflix next week.

Produced, written and directed by Rob Zombie, the series is based on the 1960s family sitcom of the same title, however, taking place prior to the events previously adapted in the series, serving as the origin of the characters.

It follows bad lab experiment Herman Munster as he courts Lily, trying to win her heart and hand despite the best efforts of her vampire father to derail their relationship.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's The Munsters.

What we know about The Munsters: Cast, synopsis and more

Rob Zombie's The Munsters is all set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27 on Netflix at 3:00 am ET. The film stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as The Count in the lead cast. It is a co-production of Universal 1440 Entertainment and Spookshow International Films.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Lily is a typical 150-year-old lovelorn vampire who's looking for the man of her nightmares -- until she lays her eyes on Herman, a 7-foot-tall green experiment with a heart of gold. It's love at first shock as these two ghouls fall fangs over feet for each other in a Transylvanian romance. Unfortunately, it's not all smooth sailing in the cemetery as Lily's father has other plans for his beloved daughter's future, and they don't involve her new bumbling beau."

Other cast members include Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia, Catherine Schell, Cassandra Peterson, Dee Wallace, Pat Priest, Butch Patrick, Jeremy Wheeler, Tomas Boykin, Roderick Hill, Mark Griffith and Fred Coury.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming film

A teaser trailer for The Munsters dropped in June and had a black and white recreation of the original series' intro before shifting to Herman, Lily, and Grandpa sitting uncomfortably on a couch. The full-length trailer was released in July 2022, teasing the movie as the "strangest love story ever told."

Rob Zombie is known for using significant amounts of blood and gore in his films, but The Munsters is a PG rated film. Zombie's most popular projects include House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. The upcoming film will also be be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and video on demand.

The Munsters first debuted on television in 1965 where Fred Gwynne portrayed the iconic role of Herman Munster, the head of the family, who resembles Frankenstein’s monster. Yvonne De Carlo starred as Lily, the vampiric matriarch of the Munster clan, along with the werewolf child Eddie, and the family's resident Grandpa, portrayed by Al Lewis, who also happened to be a vampire.

The sitcom played an influential part in Rob Zombie's life and filmmaking. He shared the same in an interview:

"Herman and Lily are a great couple, but we have only seen them as parents. I wanted to see how they met and how this love story began. To me, it makes more sense to try and expand these iconic characters rather than just do a carbon copy. We already have the classic show, and it is amazing, so I figured I would take the vibe of that and go different directions."

Don't forget to stream The Munsters on Tuesday, September 27, only on Netflix.

