What time will Andor season 1 episode 6 air on Disney +? Plot and more explored

The sixth episode of Andor is expected to be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 3 AM ET. Since the fifth episode concluded with a thrilling cliffhanger, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the next episode.

So far, the five episodes of the series have received positive reviews from audiences and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the performances and gripping storyline. Keep reading to find out about the upcoming episode, plot, recap of the previous episode, and more.

Andor episode 6: Plot, recap, what to expect, and more details

The previous episode of Andor followed the eventful story of Cassian Andor. Cassian is still not entirely being trusted by Vel's people as his background and motives continue to remain a mystery to them. The episode also focused quite a lot on Mon Mothma and her complicated equation with her daughter.

The fifth episode, titled The Axe Forgets, received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. Many praised the writing, pacing, and performances by the cast, as the episode continued the series' slow-burn approach whilst also focusing on a number of events that kept the story moving.

Viewers can look forward to another entertaining hour with Wednesday's episode. In the sixth episode, the show is expected to focus on the rebel group's epic heist plan, which could potentially alter the course of the series' narrative.

Not many other specific details about the plot of the sixth episode are available. With the series halfway through its first season now, it'll be interesting to see how the story and characters evolve throughout the remaining six episodes.

More details about Andor plot and cast

Andor focuses on the eventful backstory of its titular character, a charismatic rebellious hero who valiantly fights the Empire. The official synopsis of the show, according to Disney, reads:

''The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.''

The first three episodes of the show brilliantly established the tone and central plot. They depict Cassian's transformation into a rebellious hero, whilst also focusing on his tragic backstory that provides a lot more depth to his character. Unlike other Star Wars films and shows, the series is noted for its slow-burn approach that prioritizes character, story, mood, and tone over action and drama.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, with some considering it to be the best Star Wars show of all time. It stars Diego Luna in the lead role as Cassian. Luna is brilliant as a tragic hero, capturing numerous complex shades of his character with utmost ease. His performance is one of the biggest highlights of the show.

Starring alongside Luna in key supporting roles are:

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

The show is helmed by Tony Gilroy, who's known for writing Rogue One. He's also directed Duplicity and Michael Clayton.

You can watch the latest episode of the series on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

